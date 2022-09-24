Troy rumbles over Athens

TROY — Troy dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in a key NTL Large School matchup on Friday night at Alparon Park. Offensively, their run game could not be stopped. On defense, Troy kept Athens’ offense out of rhythm.
The end result would be a 32-7 victory for the host Trojans over the Athens Wildcats.
Troy head coach Jim Smith noted this significance of his team’s win.
“This was a big game for us tonight. (Athens is) a big school, (with) a lot of great athletes ... That’s a heck of a task to take on Athens alone,” coach Smith said.
Athens threatened early, recovering a fumble on Troy’s first drive. However, Troy’s defense shut down the Wildcat offense on their resulting possession, intercepting a pass.
Troy took control of the game from there. The Trojans rumbled 75 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown. Clayton Smith rushed the ball in from five yards out for the score. Athens blocked the extra point to hold the score at 6-0.
Troy added another touchdown on their next drive. This time Kael Millard carried the ball in from two yards out. The Trojans could not convert the two-point conversion, but extended their lead to 12-0 midway through the second quarter.
Smith opened the second half with a 60-yard touchdown dash up the middle on Troy’s first play from scrimmage. Athens stopped the two-point conversion attempt, but now trailed 18-0.
The Trojan defense had the Wildcat offense reeling in the third quarter. Athens lost 14 yards on two possessions.
Meanwhile, the Trojan running game continued to roll. Troy capitalized on an errant snap on a punt attempt, downing punter Lucas Horton at the Athens 31-yard line. Six plays later, Smith finished the drive with a 7-yard touchdown. Justice Chimics made the extra point and Troy led 25-0.
Late in the third, Troy ground out one more scoring drive. The Trojans drove 77 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown. Once again, Smith carried the ball across the goal line for the score. Chimics added the extra point for the 32-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
Athens finally established a bit of rhythm in its offense and put together a 10-play, 65-yard drive for a touchdown. Caleb Nichols ran down the right sideline for a 22-yard score. Lister added the extra point for the final score of the night. Athens avoided the shutout, 32-7.
Coach Smith expressed pride in his team but believes their best is yet to come, especially from his offense
“The line is getting better. We’re not committing a lot of penalties, we’re not fumbling the ball. We got a lot of work to do to be the best team we can be. But, I am happy with where we’re at at this point in the season,” he said.
Troy ran the ball 56 times for 359 yards in the game. Clayton Smith led all rushers with 23 rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns.
Athens head coach Jack Young also looks for his team to improve.
“We are going to learn from it and we are going to move on. Hats off to Troy. They are are a well-coached team and they are playing with a ton of confidence and sometimes that’s tough to beat. Tonight we weren’t good enough,” Young said.
Nichols led the Wildcat ground attack with 11 rushes for 52 yards and one touchdown. Mason Lister completed 11 of 22 passes for 100 yards.
Athens will host Towanda Friday night for its Homecoming game. Troy will travel to Wellsboro Thursday.
