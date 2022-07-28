ATHENS — The Aston Middletown Little League All-Stars rolled to an 11-1 win over Council Rock Newtown in the losers’ bracket finals of the 9-11 year old state tournament at Athens on Wednesday.
Middletown will face off with East Side today at 3 p.m. with the state championship on the line at the Athens Little League field.
In Wednesday’s contest, Middletown scored six runs in the first and added five more in the bottom of the fourth to end the game early.
Brayden Myers had a triple, four RBI and scored one run to help lead Middletown.
Luke Fulker and Austin Younger both had two hits with Younger smacking a double and adding two RBI and one run, while Fulker scored once.
Middletown also got one hit, one RBI and two runs from Brody Allison, while Shaun Barry had one hit, two runs and on RBI and both Colin Dailey and Hunter Kass added a single and one RBI.
Also for Middletown, Joey Thompson had a hit and scored once, while Luke Williams had an RBI and one run scored, and Antonio Giancroce crossed the plate once.
Barry handled the pitching duties for Middletown, going four innings with two strikeouts while allowing just one unearned run on five hits and no walks.
Middletown, which is coached by Chuck Fulker, Enrico Giancroce and Matt Kass, will take the field in Athens this afternoon with a chance to win and force a winner-take-all game on Friday against undefeated East Side.
