ATHENS — It will be winner-take-all today at Athens Little League with the Pennsylvania 9-11 year old State Championship on the line.
Aston Middletown picked up a 6-1 victory over previously unbeaten East Side on Thursday to force another game — and this time it will be for all the marbles.
Middletown dropped its first game of the tournament, a 5-4 loss to Council Rock Newtown, but the AMLL All-Stars came all the way back with four straight wins in the losers’ bracket — including avenging that loss to Newtown — to reach Thursday’s state final.
The Middletown All-Stars scored two runs in the second, two more in the third and added another pair of runs in the fifth to secure the victory over East Side.
East Side’s lone run came in the third inning as the All-Stars from West Chester dropped their first game of the tournament.
Middletown was led by Brayden Myers who had two hits, reached on an error and finished with four RBI.
Brody Allison also had a pair of hits, including a double, and had one RBI and scored three times.
Shaun Barry had one hit and scored once, while Luke Fulker walked and scored a run.
Myers went the distance on the hill and would scatter eight hits, while allowing one run and striking out four.
East Side was led by Mason Canuso with two hits. Bobby Truskey had one hit, reached on an error and had one RBI, and Callum Stoltzfus had a hit and scored the lone run.
Conor Gee, Michael Timko, Colin O’Keefe and Jack Warner also had hits for East Side.
Stoltzfus and Tyler Rauch handled the pitching duties for East Side with Stoltzfus striking out two.
The two teams, which are only separated by a few miles in southeast Pennsylvania, will meet again at 3 p.m. today with the winner taking home the state championship.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.