Athens, Wellsboro look to plant playoff seeds By RYAN SHARP Associate Editor Oct 22, 2021 WELLSBORO — Just like cross-town rival Sayre, the Athens Wildcats are vying for a home playoff game as they travel to Wellsboro tonight.The Wildcats and Hornets both lost to Troy and Canton, while Wellsboro beat South Williamsport — a matchup that Athens lost.Wellsboro has had some games postponed this year, and currently sits at 3-3. The Hornets have won two straight games. Athens, meanwhile, is 5-3 and looking to rebound from a 34-10 loss to Canton, which snapped a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats.In their six games this season, Wellsboro has run the ball 187 times and attempted 107 passes.Quarterback Isaac Keane has completed 44 of those attempts for 673 yards and seven touchdowns, and has thrown four interceptions.Keane has also run the ball 53 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns.Darryn Callahan receives a bulk of the carries among the Wellsboro running backs, with 53. He has gained 190 yards and scored once.Conner Adams has 30 carries for 186 yards and one touchdown.Wide receiver Ryan Sweet is Keane’s top target this season.He has 10 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns.Dylan Abernathy has hauled in seven catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while Adams has 84 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Callahan also has nine receptions for 73 yards, and Joe Brown has nine catches for 64 yards.Quarterback Mason Lister leads the offense for the Wildcats.So far this season, Lister has completed 71 of 111 attempts for 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.JJ Babcock and Karter Rude each have four touchdown receptions.Rude leads the Wildcats in receptions and receiving yards with 24 and 438, respectively.Babcock has 14 catches for 213 yards.Running back Shayne Reid is also a passing threat, with 16 catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns.Reid has broken 100 yards on the ground five times this season, running the ball 91 times for 853 yards and eight touchdowns.Lister has added 93 yards and five touchdowns on the ground on 52 attempts.Caleb Nichols has added 257 yards and three touchdowns on 28 attempts, while Jaden Wright has two touchdowns and 153 yards on 27 carries.Tonight's game kicks off at 7 p.m. 