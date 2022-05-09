NICHOLS — Tioga didn’t have the medalist but the Tigers had superior depth, downing visiting Notre Dame 187-203 in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference golf match Monday.

Notre Dame’s Jackson Potter carded a 42 for medalist.

Tioga had the next three best scores. Evan Sickler had a 44, Tyler Roe carded a 46 and Ben Davis shot a 47. Also scoring for the Tigers was Levi Bellis, who had a 50.

Also starting for Tioga were James Luther, who had a 52 and Brandon Rafferty, who shot a 55.

In addition to Potter, Notre Dame’s scorers were Jacob Steed with a 49, Nial Gardner with a 53 and Evelyn Wheeler with a 59.

Also starting for the Crusaders were Adrian Gardner, who had a 63 and Dylan O’Toole, who shot a 64.

Tioga will visit Trumansburg this afternoon for a make-up match.

Girls golf

Corning 204, Waverly 214, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 244

Corning star Lucia Chen carded a 1-under-par 36 to lead Corning to the sweep in Section IV Girls Golf play on Monday.

Waverly went 1-1 on the day led by Breanne Robinson with a 48. Lauryn DeLill and Sophia Sileo each shot 55 and Maddy Farnham scored with a 57.

Also starting for Waverly was Addison Hunt, who had a 67.

SVEC was led by Lauren Gillette’s 56. Annika Walle and Gwen Snow each shot 62 and Ashlynd Goodrich scored with a 64.

Also starting for SVEC was Emma Veasey, who had a 70.

In addition to Chan’s stellar round, Corning’s Hannah Masaki had a 42, Molly Creath carded a 54 and Erika Giaconia had a 72.

Waverly is scheduled to play at Watkins Glen this afternoon.

