Tioga golf team improves to 5-1 Sports Staff DPost Author email May 9, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NICHOLS — Tioga didn’t have the medalist but the Tigers had superior depth, downing visiting Notre Dame 187-203 in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference golf match Monday.Notre Dame’s Jackson Potter carded a 42 for medalist.Tioga had the next three best scores. Evan Sickler had a 44, Tyler Roe carded a 46 and Ben Davis shot a 47. Also scoring for the Tigers was Levi Bellis, who had a 50. Also starting for Tioga were James Luther, who had a 52 and Brandon Rafferty, who shot a 55.In addition to Potter, Notre Dame’s scorers were Jacob Steed with a 49, Nial Gardner with a 53 and Evelyn Wheeler with a 59.Also starting for the Crusaders were Adrian Gardner, who had a 63 and Dylan O’Toole, who shot a 64.Tioga will visit Trumansburg this afternoon for a make-up match.Girls golf Corning 204, Waverly 214, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 244Corning star Lucia Chen carded a 1-under-par 36 to lead Corning to the sweep in Section IV Girls Golf play on Monday.Waverly went 1-1 on the day led by Breanne Robinson with a 48. Lauryn DeLill and Sophia Sileo each shot 55 and Maddy Farnham scored with a 57.Also starting for Waverly was Addison Hunt, who had a 67.SVEC was led by Lauren Gillette’s 56. Annika Walle and Gwen Snow each shot 62 and Ashlynd Goodrich scored with a 64.Also starting for SVEC was Emma Veasey, who had a 70.In addition to Chan’s stellar round, Corning’s Hannah Masaki had a 42, Molly Creath carded a 54 and Erika Giaconia had a 72.Waverly is scheduled to play at Watkins Glen this afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DPost Author email Follow DPost Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Cutting out the middle man Police: Elderly woman robbed bank in Waverly Waverly grad Jilson living his dream in NASCAR Sayre man killed by car in Wysox Sayre man tased after pointing loaded rifle at another person Top Homes WAVERLY: 1 WAVERLY: DOWNSTAIRS, 2 bedroom, Utilities are gas, $650 +deposit 607-738-8138 Top Jobs DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.