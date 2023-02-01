High School Roundup: Athens boys rally for win over Wyalusing

ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats rallied from a four-point deficit with a big fourth quarter to take a 70-64 win over visiting Wyalusing on Tuesday night.
Wyalusing led 32-30 at halftime and took a 51-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Athens got three long-range makes from Korey Miller, who had 13 points in the quarter, and Mason Lister added seven points in the frame as the Wildcats outscored the Rams 23-13 to secure the win.
Lister led Athens with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Miller finished with 16 points, including four three-pointers, and two assists.
Also for Athens, Chris Mitchell added eight points and four rebounds, while Xavier Watson had six points and three boards, and Carson Smith had five points.
Wyalusing was led by senior standout Blake Morningstar with 26 points.
Trehnon Hugo put up 12 points, while Thomas Oliver had 11 points and Nick Vanderpool added seven points.
Athens will host Troy, while Wyalusing visits Towanda on Thursday.
Waverly 87, Notre Dame 49
ELMIRA — The Waverly Wolverines exploded for 87 points on Tuesday night as they cruised to the road win at Notre Dame.
Joey Tomasso had another big night, scoring 39 to lead the way for the Wolverines.
Isaiah Bretz, Jon Searles and Jake VanHouten each scored nine points for Waverly.
Nate DeLill scored six points, while Jacob Benjamin and Jay Pipher chipped in five points each in the win.
Newfield 72, Tioga 63
NEWFIELD — The Tioga Tigers got a huge game out of Evan Sickler but it wasn’t enough as Newfield earned the win.
Sickler ended the night with 33 points to lead the way for Tioga.
Shea Bailey scored 13 points, while both Ethan Perry and Gavin Fisher had seven points and Valentino Rossi chipped in three.
