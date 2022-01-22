ATHENS — Dual meet wins against quality opponents require total team effort. Big guys, little guys, good guys, great guys, weak guys, everyone has to perform. And, you are probably going to need a call or two to go your way. Athens used all of that to top Wyalusing 32-30 Friday night.
Athens hammers did what they do best. Kaden Setzer, Jake Courtney, Karter Rude and Gavin Bradley pushed tough opponents to earn bonus points. Setzer picked up a quick fall over Isaac Shaffer to open the meet at 132 pounds.
Courtney followed at 138 by steadily picking up the tempo and building a big lead after two periods. In the third, a takedown to a cradle resulted in the fall over Cade McMicken.
At 160, Rude pushed the pace on his feet, notching five takedowns before getting a second-period pin against Jordan Lamb.
Meanwhile, Wyalusing’s Skyler Manahan, Hunter Manahan, Alex Hunsinger and Brian Arnold earned wins for the Rams.
Skyler Manahan and Arnold each picked up wins by fall. Hunter Manahan used low single shots to scrambles to pick up a couple takedowns and build a 7-2 win over Lucas Forbes.
Alex Hunsinger fought off a few deep shots by Athens’ Cam Whitmarsh, turning two of them into takedowns for himself. Hunsinger won the bout 5-1.
Nick Woodruff picked up a forfeit for the Rams at 215.
Athens’ sophomore heavyweight Josh Nittinger made quick work of Zach Fenton, pinning him in 1:01. The fall evened the team score at 24-24.
In the bout of the evening, Athens’ freshman Keaton Sinsabaugh battled Wyalusing’s Evan Johnson at 106. Johnson scored first with a takedown. However, Sinsabaugh reversed him and rode him out for the remainder of the period.
Sinsabaugh opted to start on bottom for the second period. He built a base, ran his feet and got the reversal. He quickly turned Johnson for two near fall points and the lead, 6-2. Johnson got a reversal before the end of the period to close the gap 6-4.
Johnson started the third on bottom. Sinsabaugh rode too high and and Johnson capitalized with another reversal to even the score. Johnson rode Sinsabaugh well, fending off a pretty solid switch attempt with about 30 seconds left on the clock. With 10 seconds left in the match, Sinsabaugh reached up from bottom and sucked Johnson’s head under, pulling Johnson over the top.
Fans on different sides of the gym have differing accounts of what happened next. Wyalusing fans are pretty sure time ran out before the official awarded the reversal. Athens fans are confident the points were awarded before time ran out. But, the only claim that matters is that of the referee. After conferring with the head table, the reversal points stood and Sinsabaugh won the bout.
113 was a double forfeit.
Athens’ ace Gavin Bradley sealed the dual meet victory at 120. Bradley compiled eleven takedowns to defeat talented, but young, CJ Carr by technical fall in the third. Carr managed to fend off all of Bradley’s attempts to turn him, but could not stop the barrage of leg attacks in neutral. Athens’ advantage in the team score was an insurmountable 32-24.
With the dual meet decided, Ram freshman Aiden Hunsinger battled with Athens’ Mason Vanderpool at 126. Up 2-0 in the third, Hunsinger added a takedown and then used a head and arm lever to get the fall. Hunsinger’s fall closed the team score to 32-30.
Each team had six individual wins in the match. Understandably, both head coaches indicated that bonus points were crucial.
Wyalusing head coach Mike Earle commented: “We knew coming in it was going to be tight. We got a little bit outfought tonight and gave up more bonus points than what they did.”
Meanwhile, Shawn Bradley was pleased with the effort put forth by everyone on the team.
“We had to move around (jumble the lineup) quite a bit today,” said Bradley. “We had a bunch of kids step up. Lucas Forbes, Cameron Whitmarsh and Keaton Sinsabaugh won the darn match.
The teams have a common foe for their next matches. Wyalusing hosts Towanda at 7 p.m. this evening. Athens will host Towanda on Wednesday.
