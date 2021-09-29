WAVERLY — Waverly went up against a very undermanned Whitney Point team and eased to a 74-12 win in an IAC swim meet.
Sometimes athletes in such “no lose” competitions can take it easy.
Such was certainly not the case for Waverly’s Lady Wolverines and eighth grader Mira Kittle.
With a number of athletes in different events than usual, Kittle — a freestyle sprinter — set a new school record. That record did not come in her specialty, though. It came in diving, where she totaled 199.35 points. The old record, a 195.70 was set by Emily Aronstam back in 1994.
With some events — such as diving — bring contested as exhibitions, Kittle, Sophia Desisti and Lourden Benjamin either won and got credit for it or won as an exhibition.
In addition to diving, Kittle won the 100 back with a time of one minute, 9.69 seconds, joined Benjamin, Desisti and three-time winner Delaney Vascoe to win the 200 medley relay in 2:08.30 and Willow Sharpsteen, Benjamin and Desisti to win the 200 free relay in 1:56.58.
Benjamin’s other wins were in the 500 free with a time of 6:14.90 and the 100 breast in 1:22.31; and Desisti took the 50 free in 28.52 and the 100 fly with a time of 1:13.39.
Vascoe added a win in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:39.03 and teamed with Abbey Knowles, Elizabeth Robinson and Emma Vanderhoof to win the 400 free relay in 4:53.79.
Also for Waverly, Robinson added a win in the 200 free with a time of 2:25.35 and Willow Sharpsteen won the 100 free in 1:06.03.
Waverly will host Notre Dame at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
