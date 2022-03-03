OWEGO — Through all the ups and downs of this season, the Waverly boys basketball team found themselves in a position on Wednesday night to get into the Section IV Class B championship.
However, standing ahead of them was Owego with a packed house on the first day of the lifted mask mandate in New York state schools. The Indians used their stars, Joe and John Bangel, to sneak past the Wolverines in the fourth quarter by a score of 47-40 in the semifinals.
“It comes down to making the most of your opportunities, and we had a lot of opportunities tonight,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson. “We just didn’t capitalize. Even when they were up five or six points, we were never out of it. We missed some layups and open threes, so we couldn’t get it down to two or three points late.”
Though the Wolverines had their struggles offensively, they held the Indians to under 50 points. At the same time, the Bangel brothers combined for 27 points, which was a successful mission on the day according to Judson.
“We held the team to 47 points, and I would have figured us averaging 65 a game that we would score more than 50,” noted Judson. “They did an unbelievable job guarding Joey and they knew where he was always. Other guys had to step up and shoot the ball well and we just didn’t do it tonight.”
Though the Wolverines were even with the Indians for most of the game, the contest did not start off like that. They found themselves trailing 11-0, which turned into a 13-8 score at the end of one quarter.
They fought back in the second quarter, where they took the lead briefly before trailing by a score of 18-17 at the half, with a great opportunity to take the lead before the break.
“I think we lacked a little bit of experience with these types of games so it could have been a little bit of nerves when we got down 11-0 early,” added Judson. “We were only down one at half and we hadn’t played that well at that point, so I liked our chances at half.”
Waverly rallied to take the lead a few times early in the third quarter where the score went back and forth. Brennan Traub was able to give the Wolverines the lead on a drive to the basket to put the Red and White up 23-22.
Traub scored seven of his 10 points on the night in the third quarter to keep Waverly within striking distance, and the Wolverines found themselves down 33-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
John Bangel put down four field goals in the final frame to score eight of his final 15. That was enough to put the game away at the free throw line — even though the Wolverines still had opportunities in that span.
His brother Joe had 12 points for Owego in the win to account for a combined 27 out of the team’s 47.
“I thought we did a pretty good job on them,” said Judson. “It was just at certain moments they were able to find a basket for them. We were hoping coming into the game to hold them to 25 combined points. They’re very good and have one more year left so they’re going to get better.”
Tomasso was held in check in the game, but still managed to put down 11 points and grab six boards. Liam Traub scored seven points while pulling down eight rebounds. Davis Croft had five points and six rebounds.
Owego advances to the Class B Section IV title game where they will play Seton Catholic on Sunday.
Waverly end sthe season at 14-7 while saying goodbye to a trailblazing group of seniors.
“These seniors have been in this program a long time, and I feel bad for them,” Judson added. “This group has been through more than any group I’ve had with COVID. I want to give a shout out to them for all their hard work and dedication to the program. They’re all going to be very successful in life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.