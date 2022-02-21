MAINE-ENDWELL — Four Waverly swimmers made history over the weekend as they broke the Maine-Endwell pool record on their way to sectional championships and qualifying for states.
Those athletes were Jerrell Sackett, Ryan Clark, Kaden Wheeler and Oscar Williams in the 200-yard freestyle event in the Class B boys swimming and diving championships with a time of 1:29.0.
That record-setting time was a full two seconds better than the core four from Maine-Endwell that took second.
“Two hundred free broke the pool record, and we won five events,” said Waverly Head Coach Joe Mastrantuono. “Overall, we had a really good race.”
Sackett also highlighted another event while winning the 100-yard freestyle race with a time of 54.07 seconds. Clark finished close behind him at second place with a time of 1:05.9.
Wheeler snagged the 100-yard butterfly race, clocking in at a time of 54.07 seconds. The last Wolverines to take home a race was Williams with a time of 57.92 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke event.
Waverly almost took home another relay event in the 200 medley. However, they fell just short as the runner-up with a time of 1:40.98. That team was made up of Wheeler, Clark, Williams and Wheeler; the same group to qualify for the state competition.
The relay teams are by far the strongest part of Waverly’s team this year and all three relay teams will head to the state competitions on March 5 and 6 at Ithaca College.
Other notable swimmers will meet their teammates there in two weeks.
