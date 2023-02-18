DRYDEN — Often, Waverly’s Joey Tomasso heats up as a game goes along.
Friday night, the Waverly junior lit up Lansing from the beginning for a school-record 49 points to lead the Wolverines to a 61-50 win over North champion Lansing in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference Large School boys championship game at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.
“People are starting to realize that he’s a pretty special player and this is a pretty special team,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson of Tomasso and this season’s Wolverines.
“We haven’t had a competitive game in three weeks,” said Judson. “We had to work for our offense. We didn’t play, offensively, as well as I would have liked, but in an atmosphere like this on a court like this — things are different on each end of the floor.”
Judson said he liked his team’s effort.
“We didn’t execute as well as I would have liked, but the guys bought into playing defense,” said Judson. “They’ve done it all year long. I’m extremely proud of them because they’ve put a lot of work on for the last year and are deserving of the win here”
The two teams will hook up again Friday night at Waverly at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Section IV Class B playoffs.
“We were trying to game plan for them,” said Tomasso, who had no idea he had just broken the school record. “We felt we had a size advantage and really ended up getting a lot of offensive rebounds. That helped us throughout the game.”
Jake VanHouten has been Waverly’s second-leading scorer for the season. Friday night, the junior was shut out. He’s the classic team player. If the shots aren’t falling, help the team in another way. VanHouten had five offensive rebounds among the 17 he grabbed and blocked four shots.
Isaiah Bretz had seven points for the Wolverines Friday night and battled under the backboard all night. He had five rebounds, but often kept the ball alive for teammates.
“We knew that, if we wanted to win this game, we had to lay it all on the line and leave it on the court,” said Tomasso. “That started with rebounds and getting the 50-50 balls and we got a lot of those in the second half.”
As close as the final score was, Lansing only led once — at 5-3 — with 6:04 left in the first quarter.
Tomasso hit two free throws to tie it then found Jay Pipher for a three-ball and, except for a 12-12 tie, Waverly led the rest of the way.
After the tie, Tomasso scored a hoop and hit the ensuing free throw, and Bretz hit two free throws to set Waverly up for a 17-14 lead after the first quarter.
Chase Snedden and Jordan Sidle, who led Lansing with 19 points, kept the Bobcats close early in the second, but Bretz and Tomasso connected to put Waverly up by six.
Sidle stopped the bleeding with a bucket, but Tomasso hit a three on a feed from Pipher and added a pair of free throws for a 29-21 lead at the half.
Tomasso owned the start of the third quarter. Lansing closed its deficit to five but Tomasso hit a trey and free throw to extend the Wolverines’ advantage.
Sidle and Aidan Hathorne, who had 14 points, got the Bobcats within five — at 38-33 — but as had been the case all night, Tomasso took over. A three off a Hogan Shaw feed and a stick-back put Waverly up 43-33 after three quarters.
Hathorne hit for Lansing to start the fourth quarter but Tomasso went on a nine-point run for a 15-point lead.
Up 52-37, the Wolverines were safe and Pipher, who finished with five points and three assists, joined Tomasso in closing out the game from there from the free throw line.
“It feels great,” said Tomasso of his team’s accomplishment. “Only Coach Judson’s best teams have ever won this, and we haven’t won it in a few years so it’s a nice accolade.”
The Large-School title is Waverly’s first since 2017 and extends a streak of titles for the South Large School champion that began in 2009.
“There was a little pressure on my shoulders,” said Judson of keeping the streak alive.
It’s Judson’s sixth overall league title, all six on the TC3 court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.