JOHNSON CITY — A quick-strike offense, a strong effort on special teams and good starting field position gave Tioga the opportunity for a big first half in the Tigers’ Section IV Class D semifinal against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Saturday afternoon.
Tioga took full advantage, scoring three touchdowns in seven plays and adding an 83-yard kickoff return to build a 28-6 halftime lead on the way to a 49-18 win over the Eagles.
After forcing a punt, Tioga took over at SVEC’s 45-yard line. Ousmane Duncanson opened Tioga’s drive with an 11-yard run and Drew Macumber added another 24 yards to set the Tigers up with a first-and-goal. Three plays later, Macumber finished it off with a six-yard TD run. A flub on the PAT left it 6-0.
SVEC answered that opening salvo with a 15-play, 50-yard drive aided by a pair of pass interference penalties that ate 9:01 of clock. The Eagles’ march was a ground assault with no completed passes. Jacek Teribury had eight carries on the drive and finished it off with a seven-yard run. Tioga stopped the two-point try to leave the game ties at 6-6 with 11:08 left in the first half.
SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee said that part of the game plan was to play keep-away.
“We were able to come out and control the ball there and kept the ball out of their hands,” said Chaffee. “When their offense is on the field they’re high powered and hard to stop.”
Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello noted the Eagles’ efforts as well.
“They were able to keep the ball away from us a little bit, but every time we touched it we were able to score,” said Aiello.
That tie lasted exactly 13 seconds, as that’s the amount of time it took Valentino Rossi to return the kickoff 83 yards to paydirt. Macumber ran in the PAT for a 14-6 Tioga lead.
SVEC managed a first down when the Eagles took the ball after Tioga’s kickoff, then the wheels fell off.
Punting from their 21-yard line, the punt went just three yards past the line of scrimmage. After getting called for holding on Tioga’s first snap, Macumber raced 31 yards for a score on the next snap.
SVEC then put the ball on the ground on its next series and Tioga recovered it at the Eagles’ 7-yard line. Tioga QB Caden Bellis hit Rossi for a seven-yard TD toss on the first snap.
“With the short field, that’s what opened the game up,” said Aiello. “We were working on some things up front and trying to get these guys playoff ready.”
“You can’t make mistakes against a team like this,” said Chaffee. “I was proud of the way our guys came out and approached it.”
Down but not out, the Eagles bounced back with an eight-play drive that used up most of the remaining portion of the first half and covered 69 yards. Parker Robinson was the bell cow on the trail, running the ball four times for eight yards and catching a 28-yard TD pass from Teribury for the score with 47 seconds left in the half. The Eagles’ PAT pass was foiled but they had crawled to within 28-12 at the half.
SVEC attempted an onside kick to open the second half and Tioga’s Karson Sindoni dropped on the ball at Tioga’s 48-yard line. Macumber went 17 yards on Tioga’s first play and Duncanson went the remaining 35 on the second. Gavin Fisher connected on the third of his five PAT kicks for a 35-12 Tigers lead.
Again the Eagles earned a first down before being forced to punt and Tioga took over at its 47-yard line. By now, the Tigers were gaining yards in gobs. Macumber gained 39 yards on two runs and Bellis hit Rossi for a 14-yard TD toss.
The Tigers’ last score came six plays after a Shea Bailey interception. Duncanson went 49 yards on Tioga’s first play and Bellis ran 16 yards for the TD six plays later.
Fresh uniforms were the rule from there and SVEC had one more score in the tank. The Eagles mounted another drive featuring John Johnston. SVEC’s leading ground gainer — with 44 yards on five carries — went five yards for the only score of the fourth quarter.
Macumber finished with 126 yards and two scores on just nine carries for Tioga, and Duncanson had 104 yards and a score on four runs. Bellis ended with 38 passing yards and two TDs, hitting five of six passes.
Teribury finished with 58 yards, a TD and an interception while hitting seven of 13 passes with Harmon grabbing five passes for 51 yards and the score.
“I couldn’t ask anything more out of our players,” said Chaffee. “They laid it on the line. I’m proud of them.”
SVEC sees its season come to a close at 3-6 with a 3-3 division record in one of the state’s toughest divisions.
Tioga advances to the Section IV Championship game at Johnson City High School on Friday at 3 p.m. against Delhi, which beat Walton 42-20 in the other Class D semifinal.
