CANDOR — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor led 1-0 at the half but Trumansburg rallied in the second half to get a 2-1 boys soccer win.
Addison Young tallied unassisted for SVEC in the first half.
After the break, Kuyler Coffin and Nick Angulo Stevenson connected for the Blue Raiders.
In a tiughtly-pplayed game, SVEC touched off seven shots and had four corner kicks with Trumansburg launching four shots and taking two corner kicks.
Cole Strong made two saves for SVEC, which will visit Waverly on Tuesday.
