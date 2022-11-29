One of the biggest challenges for any college student-athlete is finding a way to balance their academic work with the time it takes to be successful in their sport.
For Athens grad Amelia Martin, the fact that she has played not one but two sports while attending Elmira College has not been an issue — in fact, she believes it helped her succeed in both aspects of college life.
“I feel like it was almost easier being a student-athlete because it kind of made me manage my time, and I didn’t really have any extra time to just do whatever I wanted,” Martin said. “It really made me set time for homework, and I was just always busy — which I kind of liked.”
Martin wrapped up her volleyball career at Elmira College in late October, but she will still have one more season on the Soaring Eagles softball team this spring.
On the volleyball court Martin put together an impressive career for the Eagles. A starter in all four years, Martin finished her career with 405 kills, 103 assists, 161 aces, and 704 digs.
Her senior year was her best as she had 158 kills, 55 aces and 16 assists on the offensive end to go with her 268 digs on the defensive side.
Martin explained that it took some time, but she quickly felt right at home with the Elmira College volleyball team.
“I think freshman year coming in it was kind of difficult for me, just getting to know everybody,” she said. “We had a pretty big team, so it was obviously different from high school. I think just getting to know everybody and trying to get a leadership role on the team helped me out. It just made me more comfortable in my play and kind of opened me up into a different person.”
Over the last four years, Martin has gone from the new kid on the team to a leader for the Soaring Eagles.
“It was really exciting, because I know when I came in, all the seniors were really welcoming to me, so I wanted to do the same and make sure everybody felt at home,” Martin said of being a leader this past season. “It really paid off because I made a lot of friends — especially the freshman, I was really close with them this year.”
Martin’s softball career has been a little more complicated as COVID-19 forced her to miss two full seasons.
“It was kind of a different story with softball because when I came in, I was getting ready to start my freshman year, and then COVID hit, so our whole season was canceled. Then, sophomore year, all the sports were at the same time here, so I kind of chose volleyball because volleyball and softball were at the same time. It was difficult for me to do both, so I chose volleyball,” Martin explained.
After missing those two seasons, Martin didn’t miss a beat last spring as she started all 31 games for the Eagles.
According to the EC website, Martin had “one of the best offensive seasons in recent history for Elmira.” She led the team in batting average, hitting at a .377 clip, including 43 hits, 11 doubles, five triples, 26 RBI, and 70 total bases — all of which were team highs.
Martin’s 43 hits tied for third most in EC history for a single season. Her 11 doubles put her tied for second in the all-time ranks — and she is the program’s all-time leader with five triples in a single season.
According to the EC website, Martin recorded 14 multi-hit performances on the season, including a stretch of 10 hits over four games. She also put together a five RBI contest against Gwynedd Mercy (3/26), where she tripled home two runs while hitting her first collegiate home run on a three-run shot.
While she’s excited about the upcoming softball season, Martin admitted that it’s been a change to not have two sports on her schedule.
“It’s kind of sad. I’ve always been used to playing two sports at the same time and just managing that, so now that I really only have softball, it’s going to be kind of difficult for me because that’s going to be it for me,” Martin said of her college career coming to a close this spring.
Martin will savor every moment of her upcoming softball season — and that includes the time she will get to spend with her friends and family when they come to her games.
“I love having my family there, and I know it’s really important to them to come see me, too. They dedicate a lot of their time to come to my games,” she said. “That’s kind of the reason why I chose Elmira because I wanted to be able to have my family close to come see me.”
Martin understands that her parents — Ken and Beth Martin — will always be there to support her, and they have proven that fact over and over again.
“I remember there was one game for volleyball we had in Washington, D.C. I think it’s like a five-and-a-half hour trip from Athens, and my parents both made the day trip to come see me play, and they drove back on the same day, so 10-plus hours of driving in the same day just to see me play two games,” Martin recalled.
“I don’t really know how to describe that, but it’s very, very supportive, and they have always been supportive. I don’t really know anybody else who would do that for their kids.”
Martin, who will kick off her final softball season in March, is on track to graduate in the spring and will then look to go to grad school for Speech-Language Pathology. She is hoping to possibly find a spot as a volleyball graduate assistant coach wherever she ends up going to grad school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.