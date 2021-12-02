WAVERLY — Tioga’s boys bowling team was down two games to 0 heading into Tuesday’s third game.
Then the Tigers caught fire, as a trio of Tioga bowlers topped the 200-pin plateau to win the game by 34 pins and take the point for total pinfall by four pins.
Candor won the first game 917 to 907 and the second 912-892. That left Tioga needing a win by more than 30 pins to at least salvage a 2-2 tie and they did just that, winning the last game 979-945 to also take the point total pinfall, 2,778-2,774.
Rocco Fariello threw a 210 to finish off his 526. Dylan Slater, who already had a 208 and 194 to his credit rolled a 206 to wrap up his team-high 608 and Gage Cain finished up a 574 with a 206.
Also for Tioga, Frank Chapman had a 531, Nick Slater finished with a 526 and Bradley Webb rolled a 416.
Candor’s Kody Floyd led all bowlers with a 225-214-224 set for a 663. Matt Finch rolled a 202 in the second game of his 525 and Tyler Dunham rolled a 200 to finish off a 520.
Candor’s Olivia Bennett and Janelle Marsh did in the lady Tigers leda their Lady Indians to a 4-0 sweep.
Candor won the games 784-624, 696-680 and 778-747 to take the point for total pinfall 2,258-2,051.
BobbiJo Tarbox led Tioga with a 510 that included a 183 and a 181.
Also for the Tigers, Caroline Chapman had a 445, Chloe Gillette rolled a 406, Allie Creller finished with a 246; Jaime Card had a 344; and Rachel Feeko wound up with a 275.
March finished a 566 with a 245. Bennett opened a 563 with a 204 and added a 188.
Tioga will take to the lanes again today, hosting Edison at Valley Bowling Center at 4 p.m.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.