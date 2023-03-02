Newark Valley holds off Waverly in Section IV semifinals

NEWARK VALLEY — Waverly showed grit and a never-say-die attitude but came up a few points shy against Newark Valley Wednesday night, falling to the Cardinals 53-47 in their Section IV Class B semifinal.
Down by 17 points in the first half, Waverly battled back throughout the second half — even taking a one-point lead in the fourth quarter — only to see Newark Valley show its own poise in responding.
Newark Valley dominated most of the first half. Up 24-7 after Hayley Beebe hit three treys and Cha Gardner hit two, the Cardinals held a 28-15 lead at the half.
“We had a pretty good size hole there we had to dig out of,” said Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly. “We knew what we had to do in the second half and we executed that. (They have) a lot of heart. I’m pretty proud of them. We came out with nothing to lose and gave them a battle, which is something I thought we did the two previous times. They left it all on the floor.”
Newark Valley was late exiting the locker room at halftime and seemed blindsided and a little bit stunned when Waverly started coming back on them in the third quarter.
“If you saw our shooting percentage in the first half, I wouldn’t blame them,” said Kelly. “We needed to put the shots in and once we start doing that the energy picks up and a little confidence gets going again. It gets contagious. They were taking good shots.”
Indeed, Waverly came out of halftime firing on all cylinders. Kennedy Westbrook took a pass from Addison Westbrook for two to start the half and drove to the basket for two more. When Peyton Shaw hit two free throws Newark Valley’s lead had been trimmed to 28-21.
Beebe and Gardner kept the Cardinals in it as Newark Valley pushed its lead to nine, but a Shaw three made it a 30-24 game. Down 36-30 with a single tick on the third-quarter clock, Kennedy Westbrook launched a shot from just inside half court and drained it.
Kalyna Graham and Gardner stunted Waverly’s momentum with a quick five-point burst. After two Paige Robinson free throws, the pair pushed the Cardinals’ lead to 42-35 with two free throws each.
Kennedy Westbrook scored and Addison Westbrook added two more for Waverly off a feed from Ryleigh Judson and connected two more. Beebe stopped the bleeding with a free throw but when Shaw hit from outside Waverly took a 44-43 lead with 3:10 to play.
That was the high-water mark for the Wolverines, though, as Jasmine Graham and Gardner both connected from the field and Beebe hit two free throws.
Kennedy Westbrook made it a one-score game with two free throws with 16.5 seconds left but Adrianna Finta and Beebe were perfect from the free throw line down the stretch.
Kennedy Wastbrook led Waverly with 17 points and added five rebounds and four assists. Addison Westbrook contributed 13 points, four assists and four boards, and Shaw had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Judson had five rebounds and two points, and Robinson had two points.
Gardner had a triple-double for Newark Valley with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks. Beebe finished with 18 points to lead the scoring.
Jasmine Graham had nine rebounds and five points; Kalyna Graham had six points; Finta finished with four points; and Aubrey Kwaitkowski had three points.
