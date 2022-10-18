DRYDEN — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer team traveled to Tompkins County Community College on Saturday for the IAC Championship game and in a physical contest, were able to pull out a 2-1 victory.
The SVEC would get on the board first with Noah Banks taking advantage of some pandemonium at the net early on in the first half.
“It was huge,” SVEC Coach Gary Holmes said of connecting on a goal early. “It was a nice flick play by our striker. We almost thought it was going to go in on its own. Any game you know is going to be tight, getting that first goal is a huge tone-setter for you.”
From that point on the physical nature of the contest would take over with both teams’ back lines playing aggressively and not allowing any room to breathe for either offense.
“The physicality was really intense,” Holmes said. “We aren’t used to playing such a physical game. It made them focus and want to fight. I think that physicality was good for them.”
Late in the first half, Lansing would finally respond.
Rowen Caldwell would connect on a long goal with only a few minutes left in the first half and knot things up at one apiece — a score that would hold until the break.
With the game knotted, the SVEC unit would come out and dominate on defense — and Noah Banks would play hero as he netted the game-deciding goal in the second half on a helper from Jason Banks.
“Our defense has been our focus for the whole year. We preach that if you can keep them from scoring, you can’t be beaten,” Coach Holmes said. “At halftime, we made some great adjustments.”
The game was a rematch from one of the SVEC teams’ only losses in the 2022 regular season and showed the growth the group has made throughout the year.
“It was fantastic to flip that around,” Coach Holmes said of winning over Lansing after falling earlier in the year. “We lost 2-1 to them early in the year. We were up 1-0 at halftime, and we lost that one.”
SVEC and Lansing would be dead-even in shots on goal with eight apiece, with the difference maker being Kody Goble in between the posts who notched four saves and posted a second-half shutout.
The Eagles would hold the advantage on corners, leading that count 5-2 on the night.
SVEC now holds the number one seed heading into the Section IV Class C Playoffs and is afforded a first-round bye into the second round.
“I think it helps our confidence,” Coach Holmes said on winning the IAC Championship. “Today, we already talked to the boys, and we won the overall, which was a big plan. But we have bigger plans, and we want to see how far we can go. Hopefully, We will be playing in November this year.”
The Eagles will now face off against the winner of Moravia and Union-Springs on Saturday, Oct. 22 at home with a 3:30 p.m. start time.
