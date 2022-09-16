Athens takes down Sayre in five sets By The Times Sep 16, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Jenny Ryan extends for the ball during Athens win over Sayre on Thursday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Sayre’s Raegan Parrish delivers a serve during their five-set loss to Athens on Thursday. by Nick Coyle/Morning Times Sayre’s Gabrielle Shaw spikes the ball over the Athens defense during their loss on Thursday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Athens’ Ella Coyle gets underneath a ball during their victory in Sayre on Thursday. by Nick Coyle/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAYRE — The Athens Lady Wildcats survived a battle against the Sayre Lady Redskins on Thursday and prevailed in five sets in front of a raucous crowd.Athens would take the first set by a comfortable score of 25-13, but Sayre would rally back and take the next two.The Lady Redskins picked up back-to-back 25-21 wins to put Athens down 2-1 and the Wildcats would need to win two straight. Athens would claim the fourth set by a count of 25-18, forcing a final set.Sayre would continue to fight, but the Wildcats would escape with a 15-11 win in the set and a 3-2 win for their third victory of the season.Athens’ Jenny Ryan would stuff the stat sheet in the victory, recording five aces, 14 kills, two blocks, 22 assists, and 27 digs, and was a factor all over the court.Audrey Clare added two aces, 13 kills, and 11 digs while both Ella Coyle and Kassie Babcock tallied 29 digs.The Athens serving was pivotal to their victory, as they recorded 11 aces, 46 service points, and had 105 serves while only missing 10.Sayre would be paced by an outstanding all-around performance from senior Gabrielle Shaw who notched a team-high seven kills, three aces, two blocks and 12 digs.Maddison Belles added five aces, and 14 digs, Elizabeth Boyle dished out 26 assists and Makenna Garrison added 14 digs in a strong effort from the Lady Redskins. Sayre will look to bounce back when they host Wyalusing on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Athens will take the floor again on Saturday at 9 a.m. when they travel to Tunkhannock.Waverly 3, Newfield 0WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines volleyball team (3-0) swept Newfield (2-2) by scores of 25-14, 25-10, and 25-9.Waverly won by double-digit scores in every set and kept their perfect season alive in a dominant performance where they served the ball efficiently, racking up 20 aces.Brilynn Belles would lead the charge with 19 service points, nine aces, three kills, and five digs.Maddy Olmstead would also have 16 service points, five aces, and two digs.Michaela Lauper added a team-high 16 assists while Peyton Shaw and Lainey Teeter each added three kills.Lillie Kirk also chipped in two aces and four digs.Waverly will be back in action on Saturday for a tournament in Trumansburg starting at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Valley supers: There are no litter boxes in our schools Sayre man with sawed-off rifle accused of stealing plate Commissioner McLinko meets with former President Trump Woman who assaulted husband last year pleads guilty Biden honors 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror Top Homes RENT YOUR APARTMENT OR HOME SAYRE 1-2 bedroom, heat, water, sewer and trash included, electric Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.