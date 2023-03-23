Lamb closes out RIT career with second trip to nationals

ROCHESTER — Tioga grad Austin Lamb waited two years for his chance to get on the mat for the RIT wrestling team. When it was his time to shine, the former Tiger made the most of it — qualifying twice for the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships and earning All-American honors once.
While his senior season ended in the blood round at nationals and denied him a second straight All-American finish, Lamb said he has no regrets when it comes to his hard work over the past four years.
“I was here last year and got on the podium, so I had a goal set this year to win it all. Obviously, I came up pretty short. I lost a couple tight battles, but at the end of the day I don’t regret any of the work I put into this sport throughout my whole career,” Lamb said. “I think this weekend kind of summed up how hard I worked throughout my whole career to even get to the point I am now.”
Lamb, who wrapped up his RIT career with a 65-21 record, was disappointed to not get a chance to wrestle in his first two years. However, the Tioga grad also knows that going to battle in the RIT room with wrestlers like Athens grad and 2022 national runner-up Kaidon Winters and 2019 D3 runner-up Dempsey King made him a better wrestler.
“It’s been a ride, definitely. I came in freshman year with two studs in my weight class. We had Kaidon Winters at 157, he’s a local, and then at 165 it was Dempsey King, so being behind those two guys, it sucked I couldn’t crack the lineup but it was good to just learn from those guys and really know what it takes to be the best because they were (two) of the best,” Lamb said. “At the end of the day I can’t thank them enough for how much I learned through the sport. Again, I wouldn’t have gotten to the point I am right now without them.”
Lamb enjoyed his time competing for RIT wrestling alongside fellow Valley wrestlers like Winters and Athens grad Chris Horton.
“It feels like home. Chris Horton is one of my best friends. We became really close and I’m good friends with Kaidon, too. It was just awesome to go there and know a couple guys ... I was very fortunate,” he said.
With his competitive wrestling career now complete, Lamb is preparing to graduate and start the next chapter.
“I graduate in May and then I’ll start working in the Rochester area as a tax accountant,” Lamb explained.
Even though he won’t be competing on the mat, Lamb said he might not be done with wrestling completely.
“There’s definitely thoughts (about coaching). I’m not sure what level I’d coach at but I definitely would love to at some point,” Lamb said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.