MANSFIELD — Local track athletes showcased their talents at the Molly Dry Invitational at Mansfield University on Thursday and saw a good amount of success.
Kicking off the meet was the boys 4x800 relay, with the Athens team of Sander Bertsch, Ethan Denlinger, Ryan Thompson and Kyle Anthony taking fourth place with a time of 9 minutes, 18.7 seconds.
In the girls 4x800, the Waverly team of Haylie Davenport, Madelyn Olmsted, Elizabeth Vaughn and Lauren Gorsline was the top local group, finishing in sixth with a time of 11:47.07.
Waverly’s Mira Kittle was 10th in the girls 100 meter hurdles with an 18.79, and Rose Shikanga of Sayre took 23rd overall
Levi Kuhns of Athens was sixth in the boys 110 meter hurdles with an 18.32.
The meet consisted of a 2000 meter steeplechase, not typically run during dual meets, and local runners had some good finishes.
In the boys race, Athens’ Ronel Ankam was seventh with an 8:06.4.
Waverly’s Harper Minkaker took second in the girls steeplechase, finishing in 8:35.9.
Two of the top five finishers in the boys 100 meter dash were from the Valley.
Jaden Wright of Athens took third overall with an 11.62, and Waverly’s Kaleb Bechy took fourth with an 11.69.
In the boys 1,600, Athens’ Anthony was the best local runner, taking eighth in 4:43.08.
Athens’ Sarah and Emma Bronson finished third and fourth, respectively, in the girls 1,600 meters. Sarah ran a 5:33.9 and Emma had a 5:36.6. Waverly’s Gorsline was eighth.
Sayre’s Mason Hughey ran a 55.46 to finish seventh overall in the boys 400, and Athens’ Ryan Thompson finished 10th.
Abby Knolles of Waverly took sixth in the girls 400, posting a 1:07.98.
The Athens 4x100 relay team of Kuhns, Isaac Wilcox, Carter Lewis and Wright took first overall with a time of 48.12. Waverly was fourth in the event.
Waverly’s team of Allison Barrett, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook took third in the girls 4x100 with a 53.5.
Hannah Walker of Athens captured first in the girls 300 hurdles, posting a 50.72. Also in the top 10 the top ten was Waverly’s Kittle in eighth.
Athens’ Emma Bronson was the only top 10 finisher in both the boys and girls 800 meters, taking third overall with a 2:29.31.
Athens’ Wright and Lewis took third and fifth, respectively in the boys 200 meter run. Wright ran a 24.49 and Lewis clocked a 24.77. Sayre’s Hughey took seventh.
In the girls 200, Waverly’s Westbrook was fifth with a 28.4.
Athens’ Sarah Bronson took first overall in the girls 3,200 with a time of 12:23.66.
In the boys high jump, Waverly’s Jerrell Sackett took first place with a jump of 5 feet, 8 inches. Athens’ Denlinger placed second and Waverly’s Liam Traub tied for sixth place with NEB’s Aiden Kapr.
Waverly’s Kiley Stillman was 10th in the girls high jump with a height of 4-2.
Waverly’s Ryan Clark tied for sixth with Troy’s Jacob Hinman in the boys pole vault with a height of nine feet.
Waverly’s Nittinger took second in the girls pole vault with an 8-6.
Olivia Bartlow of Athens threw 29-4 to finish second in the girls shot put.
Athens’ Bartlow also took second in discus with a 100-3. Waverly’s Mackenzie Laforest finished in ninth.
Sayre’s Hughey took eighth in the boys javelin with a heave of 128-8.
Sayre’s Deborah Shikanga placed 14th in the girls javelin with a throw of 70-3
Athens’ Mya Thompson finished fifth in the girls long jump with a distance of 14-11.25. Waverly’s Natalie Garrity was sixth.
Athens’ Peter Jones took ninth in the boys triple jump with a 35-0.5/
Mya Thompson finished ninth in the girls triple jump with a 29-11.5
Williamson won the boys team competition with 88.5 points. Troy was fifth with 64.5 points. Athens placed seventh with 54 points, NEB was ninth with 35.5 points, Waverly was 12th with 26 points, Canton was 13th with 24.5 points, Towanda was 16th with 14 points and Sayre was 19th with five points.
Bradford Area won the girls team competition with 137 points. Athens finished fourth with 61 points and Waverly took fifth with 42 points. Towanda scored 34 points to finish tied for seventh with Elk Lake. NEB was 10th with 27 points, Troy was tied for 13th with 21.5 points and Canton was 15th with 15 points.
