WATKINS GLEN — The Wolverines swimmers were represented well in the IAC championships over the weekend, as the team finished fourth out of seven teams. Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour took home the IAC crown.
Eighth grader Mira Kittle highlighted the Wolverines with four finishes inside the top three. She also recorded a personal record time of 26.78 seconds on the 50-yard freestyle, which was good for a third place finish in the event.
She also finished third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.89. Her teammate Josie VanDyke finished third overall in that event.
VanDyke also received the only first place finish for the Wolverines on the day. She was able to record a personal-best on the one-meter diving event with 259.75 points.
Sophia Desisti placed second overall in the 100-yard freestyle event. Desisti clocked in with a time of 59.42 seconds, finishing just behind Thalia Marquez of Watkins Glen who had a time of 55.05 seconds.
Lourden Benjamin also tallied a second place finish for Waverly in the 500-yard freestyle event with another personal record. Her time came in at 6:03.06 in the long distance event.
Her teammate Delaney Vascoe finished right behind her in third place with a time of 6:06.24. In that same event Emma Vanderhoof finished 12th with a personal best of 7:08.04.
Top finishers for the Wolverines will now gear up for the Class C sectional meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.