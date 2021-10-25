WATKINS GLEN — The Wolverines swimmers were represented well in the IAC championships over the weekend, as the team finished fourth out of seven teams. Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour took home the IAC crown.

Eighth grader Mira Kittle highlighted the Wolverines with four finishes inside the top three. She also recorded a personal record time of 26.78 seconds on the 50-yard freestyle, which was good for a third place finish in the event.

She also finished third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.89. Her teammate Josie VanDyke finished third overall in that event.

VanDyke also received the only first place finish for the Wolverines on the day. She was able to record a personal-best on the one-meter diving event with 259.75 points.

Sophia Desisti placed second overall in the 100-yard freestyle event. Desisti clocked in with a time of 59.42 seconds, finishing just behind Thalia Marquez of Watkins Glen who had a time of 55.05 seconds.

Lourden Benjamin also tallied a second place finish for Waverly in the 500-yard freestyle event with another personal record. Her time came in at 6:03.06 in the long distance event.

Her teammate Delaney Vascoe finished right behind her in third place with a time of 6:06.24. In that same event Emma Vanderhoof finished 12th with a personal best of 7:08.04.

Top finishers for the Wolverines will now gear up for the Class C sectional meet.

Recommended for you

Load comments