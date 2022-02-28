Bowling season ends for Waverly girls

WAVERLY — After the Waverly girls bowling team’s season ended last weekend, Rachel Houseknecht, Victoria Houseknecht and Shantilly Decker competed at individual State Qualifiers at Valley Bowling Center on Sunday.
Rachel Houseknecht had the highest score among Waverly’s bowlers ons Sunday with a 1,121. She posted scores of 190,157 and 193 for a total of 540 in the morning session, and then had a 503 in the afternoon with games of 195, 189 and 197 to total 581 in the afternoon.
Victoria Houseknecht bowled a 540 in the morning session with scores of 190, 157 and 193. In the afternoon she scored 162, 226 and 130 for a series total of 518 and a full-day total of 1,007.
Decker bowled games of 173, 156 and 167 for a 496 in the morning session, and then posted 193, 149 and 147 to score 489 in the afternoon session for a total pinfall of 985 on the day.
None of Waverly’s bowlers qualified for State Championships.
It was the second straight weekend that the team was not at its best, which Waverly coach Derek Bowman attributed to several factors.
“I think a part of it was coming off last week,” he said. “And it’s a grind. It’s six games. Some of them had never done that. A couple of them said in the sixth game they were just exhausted. So it’s new to them, and that probably comes in preparation a little bit, but it’s tough.”
Despite the tough end to the season, Bowman was happy with what the girls were able to accomplish.
“I’m proud of them. We came up a little short, but I’m proud of their effort,” he said. “Now they have to put in the offseason work and hopefully we continue to progress next year.”
Victoria and Rachel Houseknecht, Decker and the rest of the Waverly girls bowling team will be back next season, which is a sign of good things to come for the squad.
“We bring back everybody next year, so that’s a good thing,” Bowman said. “Hopefully I can do some recruiting too and get some younger girls to join.”
