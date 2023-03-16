HARRISBURG — The Athens girls wrestling team had a strong showing at the MyHouse Pa. Girls State Wrestling Championships on Sunday with one medalist and two others who came up just one win short of the podium.
Freshman Anaiah Kolesar, who is a student at Northeast Bradford, finished in seventh place at the state tournament.
Athens freshmen Hanna Rathbun and Leah Nason both fell just short of winning a medal of their own.
Kolesar, who finished the tournament with a 3-2 record, opened her tournament with a pin against Parkland’s Sage Rittenhouse.
In the 112-pound quarterfinals, Kolesar faced off with fifth-seed Madilyn Enterline and would drop a hard-fought 2-0 decision.
In the first round of consolations, Kolesar rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Selinsgrove’s Tamiah Fegley and rolled to a 12-3 major decision.
Kolesar would then drop a 4-0 decision to Conneaut Area’s Daylee Watson and that sent her to the seventh-place match.
In the medal round, Kolesar picked up a 6-2 decision over Parkland’s Abigail Taylor to secure a seventh-place finish.
Rathbun went 1-2 on the day at 130 pounds for the Lady Wildcats.
The Athens freshman rolled to a 9-0 win over Camp Hill’s Keeley Nunn in her first bout.
Rathbun then faced No. 2 seed Joelle Scott of Northwestern and would lose the match by fall.
In the blood round, Rathbun dropped a match by fall to William Tennent’s Gabriella Maslanka.
Nason went 1-2 in the 235-pound bracket.
The Lady Wildcat freshman would drop her opening match by fall, but she bounced back with a pin of her own as she decked Lebanon’s Perla Chavez in 2:49.
Nason’s tournament would end when she dropped her blood round match to Honesdale’s Jaidyn Mikulak by fall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.