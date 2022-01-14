WAVERLY — Competing in their third match in two days, the Tioga wrestling team earned a 57-17 win over Waverly on Thursday night.
Tioga’s Donavan Smith opened up the match with a fall against Braeden Nichols at 145 pounds.
Ousmane Duncanson followed with a pin of Dustyn Gingerich at 152 to put Tioga ahead 12-0 after two bouts.
Emmett Wood picked up another win for Tioga with a fall against Braden Hills at 160.
Waverly got its first win of the night at 172 when Gage Tedesco pinned Trent Browne at 5:24.
After Thomas Hurd won by forfeit 189, Waverly’s Ty Beeman pinned Josh Snell in the first period of the 215-pound bout.
Kam Hills pinned Tate McCauley at 285 to bring Waverly within six, but 24-18 was as close as the score would get.
Logan Bellis pinned Nico Rae at 102 to put Tioga back ahead by 12, and Deakon Bailey received a forfeit at 110 pounds.
Tioga’s Levi Bellis pinned Landon McCarty at 118 pounds, and Gianni Silvestri won by fall over Austin Ingham at 126 to secure the win for Tioga with two bouts remaining.
At 132 pounds, Waverly’s Connor Stotler appeared to suffer an injury in the first period, but he stayed out on the mat and continued to battle against Mason Welch. Stotler trailed 8-5 to start the third period, and picked up two points with a reversal to pull within one, but Welch used a reversal to pull ahead and win a 10-7 decision.
“I think we took the matches that we were supposed to. Connor’s match is the one I thought could have gone either way,” Waverly coach Devan Whitman said. “Unfortunately, he got caught with that big one in the beginning and he had a hard time coming back from it.”
Caden Bellis closed out the match for Tioga with a fall against Seth Noto at 138 pounds.
Waverly was docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct to create the 57-17 final score.
“I thought we wrestled all right tonight; Waverly is good up top. Their heavyweight is good, their 215 is good and their 172 is good,” said Tioga coach Kris Harrington. “We just have to sharpen up and hopefully we have a little bit better results against those guys at the league tournament next weekend.”
“I think to go back-to-back and with the Bradshaw (Tournament) this weekend, it’s tough to get three straight wins,” he added.
Whitman noted the value of having a team as good as Tioga on the schedule with the postseason approaching.
“It’s nothing we’re not used to. Tioga has been good for a long time now. I actually love when they come in because it’s always exciting and it gets you prepared for the end of the season,” he said. “We don’t stray away from anyone. We know who we are, we know what we’re up against and we’re continually getting better.”
Both teams will compete in tournaments this weekend.
Tioga will wrestle at the Robert Bradshaw Memorial Tournament at Canandaigua Academy and Waverly is hosting the Jim McCloe Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
Athens 38, North Penn/Liberty 36
LIBERTY — Athens won the battle of forfeits 4-3 in a match that featured six contested matches.
NP/L’s George Valentine led off with a pin of Athens’ Caleb Nason at 215.
Forfeits to Athens’ Josh Nittinger at 285 and NP/L’s Sophia Domenech at 106 left the Mountaineers up 12-6, and NP/L’s Brayden Pequignot downed Athens’ Keaton Sinsabaugh by fall at 113 to make it 18-6.
Things began to turn Athens’ way when Mason Vanderpool won by injury default over Riley Oakes and Gavin Bradley put five more points on the board for the Wildcats with a 20-4 technical fall win over Cale Wagenr at 126.
The next five matches ended as forfeits. NP/L’s Trinity Robinson at 132 and Ryan Mayall at 160 had their hands raised.
Between them, Athens got forfeit wins with Lilly Galasso at 138, Lucas Forbes at 143 and Keegan Congdon at 152.
That left Athens with a 35-30 lead with two matches left.
In what was clearly the match of the night and the matchup that made the difference on the scoreboard, Athens’ Karter Rude took all of the drama out of the room with a 2-1 decision win over Kohen Lehman at 172.
That put Athens up 38-30 with a match to go.
North Penn/Liberty’s Gaven Sexauer downed Athens’ Cameron Whitmarsh by fall with 21 seconds left in the second period to set the final margin.
Athens, now 4-2, will participate in the New Oxford Tournament today and Saturday.
