Waverly falls to Towanda

WYSOX — The Towanda softball team put together an efficient all-around performance on Thursday, using a strong mix of offense and defense to cruise to the win over Waverly on Senior Day.
An early offensive explosion, coupled with sound pitching set the Black Knights up to roll to the victory, as they defeated the visiting Wolverines 13-0 in five innings.
“It feels good, our energy was up from the start tonight,” Towanda coach Caitlyn Crawford said. “The girls were pumped up to play, it’s our senior night, so it was exciting for the girls to get that win. Districts is our goal right now and it’s within sight, so we’re really trying to work hard for that.”
After Shaylee Greenland got the Black Knights to the bottom of the first with a quick top half from the pitching circle, Brea Overpeck put them on the scoreboard.
The senior third baseman blasted a home run over the fence, driving in Tae Lynn Brabant and Aleah Johnson in the process, as Towanda jumped out to an early advantage it would never surrender.
“Our whole team came out tonight with hot bats which is good, we really needed that,” Crawford said.
While Greenland continued to dominate from the circle — allowing just one hit and no runs in five innings — Overpeck and the offense continued to flow. Back out for the second, Overpeck launched another home run, adding two more runs to the three the Black Knights had already plated in the bottom half to jump out to an 8-0 lead.
“Shay on the mound as usual,” Crawford said. “She goes out there, she gets the job done, she’s just a gamer. She goes out and throws and focuses on the game. Brea, especially with the two home runs, kind of got us going there in the beginning.”
The Black Knights added another run in the third and four in the bottom of the fourth to balloon the lead to 13-0, setting up Greenland to end the game after just five innings of play.
Greenland and the Towanda defense held up as they had all game, recording a ground out and fly out to put two Waverly outs on the scoreboard. After surrendering a nine-pitch walk, Greenland struck out the last batter she faced to bring the game to a close.
With the win, Towanda moved to 8-7 on the year with a handful of games left on the schedule. After losing to North-Penn Liberty 10-0 on Tuesday, it was the Black Knights who collected the shutout on Thursday, as they inched closer towards a spot in postseason play. Waverly meanwhile, dropped to 9-9 with just one game left in the regular season.
“When we play strong both defensively and offensively is when we play our best,” Crawford said. “When we tie it all together, those are the best games we play.”
Offensively, Overpeck led Towanda three hits, including the pair of home runs. Tae Lynn Brabant also had three hits, including a double. Aleah Johnson, Brynn Woodruff, Addie Maynard and Cadence Wells all had two hits, and one of Wells’ was also a double. Kynee Kunkle also had a double for the Black Knights.
Overpeck had five RBI in the win, while Johnson added three and Brabant had one. Greenland struck out 11 in five innings of work, allowing just one hit and one walk while earning the win.
Olivia Robinson had the only hit for Waverly in the loss.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.