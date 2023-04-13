HARRRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania deer hunters harvested nearly 423,000 whitetails during the 2022-23 seasons, including 164,190 bucks, Game Commission officials announced.
The total — 422,960 — represents a 12% increase over 2021-22. The buck kill was 2% higher than the three-year average, statistics showed.
Game Commission Deer and Elk Section Supervisor David Stainbrook said the buck harvest is a good indicator of the overall deer population trend.
“The long-term buck harvest trend indicates Pennsylvania’s deer population is in a pretty good place right now,” Stainbrook said. “We see generally stable population trends in most of the state, near goal levels, and we are seeing more older bucks available for harvest.
Stainbrook said about one in four Keystone State hunters tagged a buck, with two-thirds of those whitetails 2.5 years old or older.
Sixty-seven percent of antlerless deer taken were adult females, while 17% were button bucks and 16% yearling does. All of those figures are in line with the long-term averages, officials said..
The regular firearms deer season again accounted for the largest part of the 2022-23 deer harvest. Firearms hunters took 251,520 deer, with 87,190 of those bucks and the remaining 164,340 being antlerless. Bowhunters accounted for a little over a third of the total deer harvest, taking 145,640 whitetails (75,770 bucks and 69,870 antlerless deer) with either bows or crossbows. The estimated muzzleloader harvest was 25,790 (1,230 bucks, 24,560 antlerless deer).
Total deer harvest estimates in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) that include portions of Bradford County for 2022-23 (with 2021-22 figures in parentheses) are:
• WMU 3A: 5,700 antlered (5,400), and 5,600 antlerless (5,400).
• WMU 3B: 7,300 antlered (6,700), and 8,900 antlerless (7,600).
• WMU 3C: 8,000 antlered (7,600), and 12,000 antlerless (9,400).
Season-specific 2022-23 deer harvest estimates (with 2021-22 harvest estimates in parentheses) for Bradford County WMUs are:
• WMU 3A: archery, 2,070 antlered (1,980) and 1,030 antlerless (1,010); and muzzleloader, 30 antlered (20) and 670 antlerless (590).
• WMU 3B: archery, 3,050 antlered (2,640) and 1,830 antlerless (1,430); and muzzleloader, 50 antlered (60) and 1,070 antlerless (770).
• WMU 3C: archery, 2,870 antlered (2,770) and 2,170 antlerless (1,760); and muzzleloader, 30 antlered (30) and 1,330 antlerless (840).
