ENDWELL — It was a historic day for the Waverly girls swimming team at the Section IV Class B preliminary meet at Maine-Endwell on Wednesday as the Lady Wolverines broke a pair of records and sent eight individuals and three relay teams to Saturday’s championship meet.
The Waverly team of freshman phenom Mira Kittle, senior Sophia DeSisti, freshman Sophia Lee and 7th-grader Lauryn Welles broke a 23-year old school record in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:44.15.
That time was good enough to get on top of the school’s all-time list — previously led by Lindsay Nogash, Jen Richards, Tessa McNamara and Morgan Burrows, who set the mark in 1999.
Kittle wasn’t done as she then set a new Maine-Endwell pool record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.71.
She will head to Saturday’s championship meet in both the backstroke and the relay with her teammates.
The same relay team also joined forces to win the 200 medley relay with a PR of 2:00.63.
They would also team up to take second in the 400 relay with a time of 4:08.77.
In the 100 free, DeSisti would take third in 57.61 seconds, while teammate Abbey Knolles was 14th with a season-best time of 1:06.72. Also in that race, Brinn Cooney placed 15th with a PR of 1:09.93. All three advanced as the top 16 in each event and the top eight relays moved on to the championship session on Saturday.
Lee finished fourth in the 50 free in 27.74 seconds, with Knolles taking 13th and Cooney taking home 16th place.
In the 100 breaststroke, Welles finished in 12th place with a time of 1:28.32.
Elizabeth Robinson, another freshman on this Waverly squad, placed 12th in the 500 free with a time of 6:39.92. She was joined in the top-16 by fellow freshman Emma Vanderhoof, who was 14th.
Vanderhoof would also finish 14th in the 200 free with a time of 2:30.32. Robinson was 14th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:55.68.
The Wolverines have a pair of alternates in Josie VanDyke, who was 17th in the 100 free with a PR of 1:13.62, and Sophie Williams, who was 18th in the 200 free with a season-best time of 2:38.35.
The Class B finals are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Maine-Endwell High School.
