SAYRE — For many years the Norther Tier League has named a Male and Female Athlete of the Year.
The 2022 recipients are Canton standout Emily Ward and Cowanesque Valley star Kade Sottolano.
A four-year letter winner in softball and soccer, Ward culminates a four-year varsity career that includes All-State soccer nods in 2020 and 2021; NTL and Regional Defensive Soccer Player of the Year awards in 2020; a berth on the All-State softball team in 2020 — with the 2021 selections yet to be made — an NTL Good Sportsmanship award for soccer in 2021; and a softball Defensive Player of the Year selection for 2021 among a host of awards.
Ward, who is an Academic Letterman who is on the Honor Roll and member of the National Honor Society. will graduate with a 4.0 GPA.
She’s also active with the Giving Tree program and Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone.
Ward said that she’s always been an athlete.
“It’s something I love doing and when I love to do something, I work hard on it,” said Ward.
Ward is hoping to continue her athletic career at the next level, but will stay active either way.
“I hope to play sports in college, but if not I still want to be involved in sports as my career and volunteering.
Sottolano earned 11 letters in his high school career. He was a first-team All-Region defensive lineman and was a second-team All-State selection. He was also a two-time first team All-NTL wrestler and even took a second-team All-NTL nod as a freshman.
Sottolano has 107 wins on the mat and was fourth at 285 in the 2022 PIAA Class AA wrestling tournament
In his spare time, Sottolano umpires Little League games; volunteers at food banks; and does other community service with his National Honor Society chapter and Student Council. During school, he used his study hall time to work with a disabled student in the weight room.
Sottolano said that he was tall, skinny and not always athletic.
“I was always strong, but I wasn’t a big person,” he stated. “Then about ninth grade I started to fill out and everything started to come together. I had great coaches developing me like strength coach Mike Schmitt.”
He said that he got from being that skinny kid to where he is now because of Schmitt and his other coaches.
