SAYRE — Sayre’s Luke Horton made short work of the Indians of Cowanesque Valley, throwing a four-inning two hitter and driving in the game-ending run as Sayre won the Northern Tier League baseball game 15-0.
The Redskins scored seven in the first inning and repeated that in the third. When Sayre plated its first run in the bottom of the fourth the game came to a close.
Pinch hitter Tanner Green reached on an error to open the Sayre fourth. After a walk and an out, Luke Horton stroked an RBI single and that was that.
Zack Garrity had the hot hand for Sayre at the plate with a double, a triple, four RBI and two runs; and Kannon VanDuzer had two singles, three RBI and a run.
Luke Horton had two singles, two RBI and two runs; Dom Fabbri had a single a double, one RBI and a run; Brayden Horton added a double and two runs; Dave Northrup had a hit, two runs and an RBI; Jackson Hubbard contributed a hit, two RBI and two runs; Mason Houseknecht scored twice; Oakley Gorman had an RBI and Green scored a run.
Luke Horton fanned four and walked three in his four innings of work on the hill.
Tucker St. Peter and Nick West had a single each for the Indians.
McGuire Painter, St. Peter and Mike Sipps handled the pitching duties for Cowanesque Valley.
Sayre will play at Northeast Bradford on Thursday.
Athens 7, North Penn/Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — While Mason Lister was shutting Mansfield down from the pitcher’s mound, his teammates were scoring runs.
Athens scored runs in the first three innings and eased to the win. The Wildcats scored twice in the first two innings, added a run in the third and finished with two more in the fifth.
Lister went 5 2/3 innings allowing three hits and one walk while fanning nine. Cam Sullivan had similar success, logging two hits, a walk and two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Lucas Kraft led Athens at the plate with a single, a double, a run and one RBI, JJ Babcock had two singles, a run and one RBI, and Kaden Setzer had two singles and two runs.
Sullivan added a single and two RBI; Karter Rude and Jaren Glisson each had a single and a run; Dylan Merrit had a single; and Lister scored a run.
Cameron Fabian had a double and two singles for NP/M and Hunter Thompson added two base hits.
Thompson and Cooper Shaw handled the pitching detail for the Tigers.
Greene 16, Tioga 11
TIOGA CENTER — Greene erased a 4-1 deficit with a seven-run third inning, then after Tioga rallied to tie the game at 8-8, scored eight runs in the last three innings to pull away for the non-leaague win.
Tioga outhit the Trojans 12-8 but committed nine errors.
Ethan Perry had two doubles, a single and three RBI for Tioga; Josh Reis had a double, two singles, two runs and two RBI; and Shea Bailey finished with two singles and two RBI for the Tigers.
In addition, Gavin Godfrey had a double, RBI and two runs; Max Dydynski added a single, run and RBI; Casey Stoughton chipped in a single, one RBI and two runs; Drew Macumber had a single and a run; Cobe Whitmore had two runs; and Karson Sindoni scored once.
Macumber, Bailey, Stoughton and Whitmore all took turns on the hill for Tioga. Only four of Greene’s runs were earned.
Tioga will get back in the saddle again on Thursday, anticipating a better outcome when the Tigers play Union Springs for the IAC Small School Championship at Wells College on Thursday.
