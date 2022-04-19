The 2022 boys golf season should be quite competitive for local teams with a number of returning, experienced players on each squad.
Tioga and SVE/C would seem to have a club up on the competition as most of last season’s team returns for each.
TIOGA GOLF
Coach’s name: David Sickler
Record last season: 8-2
Returning players: Last year’s entire team: Sophomores Tyler Roe, Evan Sickler, Ben Davis, Levi Bellis, Ethan Landmesser, and freshman James Luther
Newcomers: Brandon Rafferty, Kaitlyn Vasey-Hunt, Sadie Parker, and Hunter Fethers. A few other middle schoolers as well
Thoughts on this year’s team: “I am very excited about the season with five of the six starters returning from last year’s team,” said Sickler. “Each player ended last year with tremendous improvement.”
Thoughts on the league this season: “Most schools in our division should be competitive since they all have many returning golfers from last season as well.”
Players competing in college: Sam Taylor (SO at Methodist University in NC)
————
S-VE/C GOLF
Coach’s name: Joe Darrow, Kevin Jester
Record last season: 8-0 Regular Season; Third Place IAC large school tournament; Third Place Sectional Tournament
Returning players: Senior- Jackson Jennison; juniors- Jacob Banks, Taylor Brock, Nathan Gillette, Bryce Grant; Freshmen- Tyler Greeno, Noah Banks, Rodney Ross, Jayden Stone, Max Fey, Will Dizer
Newcomers: Zack Hammond — sophomore; Junior high- Jon Hastings, Addison Young, Stanley Winnick
Thoughts on this year’s team:
“This team is only losing one graduating senior from our team last year,” said Darrow. “Five players saw significant match time for us, including our top four golfers. Jacob Banks was the Large School South Division MVP, and Nathan Gillette, Tyler Greeno, and Taylor Brock were all stars. This is a good team that will be tough to beat in any match this year and should challenge the north schools in the IAC and Section tournament this year.
Thoughts on the league this season: Tioga Central and Waverly consistently have strong teams. Tioga has a very good core of golfers that are going to make them one of the favorites in the small school division. Waverly has a strong program that will be tough to beat. Notre Dame and Watkins Glen always have a few strong golfers that will challenge us. SVEC might have one of the deepest teams in the league, but the other schools in our division have some very good golfers that could carry any team on any given day.”
