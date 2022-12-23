Athens' Morgan to play softball at TC3

Surrounded by her family, coaches and members of the Athens Area High School administration, senior Mackenzie Morgan signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play softball at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

