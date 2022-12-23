Athens' Morgan to play softball at TC3

ATHENS — Making that move from high school to college can be a difficult transition for any student-athlete — so when making your choice, it’s important to find the right fit.
For Athens senior Mackenzie Morgan, it was pretty clear from the moment she stepped onto the campus of Tompkins-Cortland Community College that she was “home.”
During a signing ceremony inside the Athens Area High School gym on Wednesday, she made it official that she would be taking her talents to TC3 to play softball for the Panthers.
“The coach at TC3 (Ed Dow) talked to me during my junior year. He seemed like an awesome guy. I met him through travel ball. I went up and visited — and it just felt like home there. It didn’t feel like I was in a big city or anything like that, and it just felt right being there,” Morgan said.
It also helped that Cortland isn’t too far from her hometown.
“I have family that’s close by, and I knew I didn’t want to take that huge jump at first and go hours and hours away from home,” Morgan said. “I kind of wanted to distance myself a little bit but be able to go home when I wanted to.”
Morgan credited former Athens coach Mickey Farrell and the other coaches she’s had growing up with helping her get to this moment.
“They were all a tremendous help to me. They pushed me to be where I am now, and I think that is one of the biggest things that helped me get to where I am now,” she said.
Farrell believes Morgan can be successful at the next level.
“Her versatility,” Farrell said of her biggest asset. “She can play a number of positions. Outfield is definitely her strength. She was our best outfielder. She has decent range and a good arm.”
For Farrell, it’s always special to see one of his former players get a shot to play at the next level.
“This will be my sixth one. They have all been special. They’re all great kids, and she just falls in line with the rest of them. She has a big heart and she plays with a lot of heart,” Farrell said.
Morgan said she will be looking to compete for a starting spot in the outfield once she gets to TC3 — although she’ll be ready to help coach Dow and the Panthers wherever they need her.
“That’s where I have been for my entire high school career, in the outfield, so I’m hoping to get somewhere out there — (but) anywhere would be fine with me,” she said.
Dow is excited to work with Morgan in the future.
“Mackenzie is an amazing athlete who can play multiple positions,” Dow said in a press release on the TC3 website. “She plays the game with a love and excitement that is unmatched. Mackenzie is a real leader on and off the field, and she will bring a contagious energy to the field as well as the dugout.”
After Morgan wraps up her playing career with the Athens Lady Wildcats this spring, she will head to TC3 where she plans on majoring in recreational activities with a long-term goal of being a physical therapist.
