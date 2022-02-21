Waverly, Tioga girls wrap up season at Section IV Championships

VESTAL — The Waverly and Tioga girls bowling teams’ season came to an end at Section IV Championships on Saturday.
Waverly finished in third place in Class C and Tioga was sixth in Class D. Only the top two teams from Saturday advanced to next weekend’s State Qualifiers unless they had already won their conference — which neither Waverly or Tioga did.
As a team, Waverly bowled games of 660, 793 and 888 for a total score of 2,341.
Victoria Houseknecht bowled games of 119, 212 and 214 to lead Waverly with a 545.
Next for Waverly was Serinity Conklin with a 530 and Shantilly Decker with a 508.
Rachel Houseknecht bowled a 500 and Emily Houseknecht scored a 268 to round out the scoring for Waverly.
“I thought we made a good attempt. We struggled in game one and really struggled with the transition after that,” Waverly coach Derek Bowman said. “Some girls stepped up. Serenity Conklin had two big games for us, and that really helped, but it definitely hurts being short handed.”
Waverly lost one of its varsity bowlers to early graduation after the winter break, but Bowman liked how the team held tough going forward.
“I think for the hand that we were dealt, we exceeded expectations,” Bowman said. “I’m proud of the girls, and now it just comes down to the work they put in over the summer and hopefully it pays off going into next season.”
Victoria Houseknecht, Rachel Houseknecht and Decker will all compete in the individual State Qualifiers next weekend at Valley Bowling Center in Waverly.
Tioga bowled a 659 in its first game, a 636 in the second and 603 in the third for a total pinfall of 1,898.
Leading the way for Tioga was Chloe Gillette with a 450. She bowled games of 159, 139 and 152.
Bobbi Jo Tarbox was next for Tioga with a 439 and Caroline Chapman had a 393.
Jaime Card scored a 328, and Rachel Feeko and Arianna Hawley combined for a 285 to complete the scoring for Tioga.
“The girls did well. It was tough competition over here, but they did well,” Tioga coach Cathy Pond said. “I wish we were able to do better, but it was really tough competition. Overall, I’m very proud of them.”
Overall, Pond was happy with what her team accomplished this season.
“They accomplished a lot this year,” she said, adding that she is optimistic moving forward. “I’m only losing one girl, so they’re going to come back stronger and better. I’m really looking forward to next season. They’ve got a lot of things they learned, so I think they’re going to be a pretty good contender next year.”
