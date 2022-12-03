Lady Wildcats fall to Johnson City By The Times editor Dec 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Athens Senior Karlee Bartlow looks to get a shot off before the defense closes the window during Friday night’s game at Johnson City. JOHNSON CITY — The Athens girls basketball team dropped its season opener at the Johnson City Tip-Off Tournament on Friday night.The Lady Wildcats would fall to host Johnson City by a 55-37 score.Athens featured a balanced scoring attack with Mya Thompson leading the way with 10 points.Karlee Bartlow finished with nine points, while Addy Wheeler chipped in eight points in the loss.Also for Athens, Emma Bronson added three points and both Sara Bronson and Kendra Merill scored two points.Athens will play in the consolation game at 11:45 a.m. today at Johnson City High School.BoysSayre 44, Susquehanna 39First-year Sayre head coach Jon Ward didn't have to wait long to get his first-ever varsity coaching win as the Redskins secured a five-point victory in their season-opener on Friday night.Jackson Hubbard led the Redskins with 22 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block.Nick Pellicano added 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Redskins, who also got seven points and six rebounds from freshman Karter Green.Hudson Trump would have a huge game on the boards as he grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory.Also for the Redskins, senior Will Trump hauled in six rebounds and classmate Zack Garrity had three points and four steals.The Redskins will hit the court again today when they face Blue Ridge in the second day of action at the Bradford-Susquehanna Counties Challenge. Their game is set for a 4 p.m. start. 