TIOGA — It took Waverly a bit of getting used to playing on a small field and on grass for the first time this season. Once Waverly found their footing, it was an offensive showcase for the visiting team, defeating the Tigers by a score of 7-0.
“We had another slow and quiet start,” said Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan. “It was evident that we aren’t used to playing on grass, but after about 20 minutes into the first half we found our groove.”
The Westbrook sisters shined in the win for the Wolverines as they were involved in six of the seven goals. Kennedy Westbrook recorded a hat trick while her younger sister Addison was able to connect on two goals while assisting on one as well.
Waverly used five goals in the first half, including three in the final three minutes before the break. They would score two more goals in the second half before time ran out.
Waverly dominated with shots on goal with 25 to Tioga’s one. Waverly also tallied four corner kicks to Tioga’s one.
Also scoring goals for Waverly were Kiley Stillman and Lea Van Allen.
Tioga’s Gabrielle Foley had a busy day in the net. Though she let in seven goals, she also recorded a whopping 28 saves in the contest.
“Gabrielle was kept busy tonight,” said Tioga Head Coach Jim Walsh. “She had 28 saves and a lot of them were off of nice reactive punches.”
Tioga was also depleted due to injuries, which was a deciding factor with depth in the game.
“I give Coach Walsh and his team credit because despite low numbers, those girls never just gave up and never shut down on each other,” added Hogan.
Waverly will return to the pitch on Wednesday at home when they take on Spencer-Van Etten Candor. Tioga will also play on Wednesday when they travel to Watkins Glen.
