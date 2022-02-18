Local squads well represented on IAC All-Star teams

The 2021-22 regular season is in the books for the IAC and a number of local players have had their efforts lauded by division coaches.
Leading the way is Spencer-Van Etten’s Sophia Dutra, who led her team to the IAC South Small School Division to earn MVP honors.
Dutra, a senior, is joined on the first team by senior teammate Hannah Martinez; Tioga’ senior Julia Bellis; the Odessa-Montour duo of junior Hannah Nolan and sophomore Keyonna Garrison; and Candor senior Brooke Wilcox.
The division’s second team includes S-VE senior Rhiana Lawrence, Panthers junior Abby Bunce; Tioga junior Reese Howey; O-M senior Mackenzie Cannon; and Newfield junior Emily Dunn.
Abby Foley of Tioga was an honorable mention.
Turning to the IAC South Large School Division, Waverly junior Kennedy Westbrook was named to the first team.
Newark Valley won the division and the starting five are all on an All-Star team. Junior Hayley Beebe is the MVP with senior teammates Hannah Ferguson and Taylor Benjamin and sophomore Cha Gardner as first-team selections. The other first-team nod went to Edison’s Peyton Littlefield.
Waverly senior Olivia Nittinger headlines the South Large School second-team selections. Joining her are Newark Valley senior Gracie Gardner, and juniors Jena Solomon of Watkins Glen and Shannon Maloney of Notre Dame.
Getting honorable mention nods from Waverly were Addison Westbrook and Peyton Shaw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.