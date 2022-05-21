TIOGA CENTER — Tioga’s Ethan Perry threw six innings of one hit ball against Moravia Friday night and reliever Casey Stoughton had three strikeouts and just one walk in the seventh.
Moravia ace Aidan Kelly also tossed a one-hitter at Tioga through five innings before giving way to reliever Jake Landis in the sixth.
The difference was a first inning in which Perry got out of a jam of his own making and Kelly did not.
Tioga scored five runs in the bottom of the first and made it stand for a 5-0 win in the teams’ Section IV Class C quarterfinals on Friday.
The win gets Tioga a date with Lansing on Monday.
Perry walked two in the top of the first — he would finish the game with five bases on balls and 12 strikeouts in six innings — but he got out of the inning unscathed.
Kelly, on the other hand, had five of his nine walks in the first inning and gave up all five runs in the frame.
Tioga’s Shea Bailey, Stoughton and Drew Macumber all walked before Kelly got an out. Two strikeouts later — Kelly had nine in the game — it was looking like Kelly might also escape a wild start.
But Karson Sindoni walked on four pitches and Perry got the only run he would need.
He got more.
With Max Dydynski at the plate, Stoughton scored on a throwing error. In the end. Dydynski also walked to load the bases for Josh Reis. Not as patient, perhaps,mas his teammates, Reis turned on a 2-0 pitch and lined a shot past the shortstop for a three-run double.
Still fresh in the Tigers’ minds was a game at Moravia on April 25. In that game, it was Moravia that raced out to a 5-0 lead with three first-inning runs and two runs in the second inning. Tioga fought all the way back to forge a 5-5 tie only to see the Blue Devils get the big hit in the bottom of the seventh and walk off with a 6-5 win.
“These guys beat us in the regular season in a heartbreaker,” said Head Coach Kevin Evanek. “They had a walk-off win against us, so it’s nice to come back and get the win that really matters. That lefty (Kelly) is a good pitcher they have. He pitched the last three innings up there and kind of shut us down. (Friday) we were able to jump on him in the first inning and that’s all that mattered.”
The Devils had chances to get back into Friday’s game and reprise the role of the spoiler, but Tioga was having none of it.
In the third, Moravia picked a runner off third with one out.
In the fourth, Moravia had a runners on second and third with nobody out after a walk and an error. Perry left them there with three straight strikeouts on 14 pitches.
Moravia had two runners on — both as hit batsmen — with one out in the fifth but Dydynski threw a runner out at third on an attempted steal and Perry induced a pop fly to end the inning.
It wasn’t just Moravia that had scoring opportunities. Tioga had the bases loaded with walks in the fourth. All three came with two outs on the board, though, and the Tigers couldn’t capitalize.
Moravia’s lone hit was a Kelly single in the top of the sixth. After a pop fly out, Kelly was erased by Dydynski trying to swipe second and Perry slammed the door shut with a four-pitch strikeout.
Perry gave way to Stoughton in the seventh. Stoughton finished with one walk and three strikeouts.
“Perry threw a one-hitter and Casey came in and closed it out,” noted Evanek.
Luke Landis pitched the sixth inning for Moravia, fanning two and walking one.
