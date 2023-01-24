WAVERLY — The Tioga Tigers crowned six individual champions as they cruised to the team title at the IAC Wrestling Championships on Saturday.
Tioga, which was without two starters, still racked up 246 team points with second place Waverly finishing with 197.5 points and Newark Valley coming in third with 195.5 points.
Tioga juniors Gianni Silvestri, Tyler Roe, Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson were joined on top of the podium by freshmen Jayden Duncanson and Logan Bellis at Waverly High School on Saturday.
Silvestri pinned teammate Deakon Bailey in his 126-pound title bout, while Roe was a winner by fall against Marathon’s Zander Sutton in their 132-pound final.
Macumber won the 145-pound title with a 1-0 decision over Lansing’s Owen Emmick.
Ousmane Duncanson earned a fall against Waverly’s Braeden Hills in the 160-pound final.
Jayden Duncanson rolled to a 16-0 technical fall win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Kaleb Soto in the 118-pound final.
Logan Bellis earned the 102-pound crown with a 2-0 decision against Lansing’s Owen Clark.
Tioga would get a runner-up finish from Bailey, while junior Levi Bellis (126) and sophomore Brennan Sindoni (152) finished third.
Also for the champion Tigers, senior Jack Woodcock (138) and sophomore Austin Babcock (215) finished in fourth place while Kaydin Cole (102), Tate McCauley (215) and Bradley Guiles (285) finished fifth.
The Waverly Wolverines swept the upper weights on Saturday with Matthias Welles winning the title at 189 pounds, Ty Beeman grabbing gold at 215 pounds and Kam Hills taking the heavyweight championship.
Welles earned a 6-5 decision over teammate Gage Tedesco in his final. Beeman was a 10-9 winner over Groton’s Donovan Mitchell in the 215-pound final, and Hills needed just over a minute to pin Marathon’s Logan Jamison.
Braeden Hills and Tedesco brought home silver medals at Saturday’s tournament.
Waverly also got third-place finishes from Drayton Dekay (102) and Troy Beeman (285).
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor had a pair of second-place finishers with Soto at 118 pounds and Shane Neal at 138 pounds.
Also for SVEC, John Johnston was third at 172 pounds and Rodney Vaow took fourth at 110 pounds.
