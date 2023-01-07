WAVERLY — In a skirmish between two of the top IAC class B basketball teams, Waverly emerged with a 55-52 victory.
State-ranked Lansing entered the game with a 9-1 record. Lansing also had a clear height advantage and demonstrated depth in their lineup. Waverly’s head coach, Lou Judson, admitted he had underestimated his opponent a bit. “Coming into tonight, I knew they (Lansing) were pretty big and athletic, but I didn’t know they were this big and athletic.”
Waverly entered the game with a 4-1 record and something to prove.
The Wolverines made a statement with a 7-0 run to start the game. Joey Tomasso scored the first four and Jake Vanhouten added a three-pointer.
However, Lansing answered with a 9-0 run of their own. Alex Girich used his size and talent in the paint for four points while Aiden Hathorn shot from outside for five.
Neither team flinched for the rest of the game.
With Tomasso pacing the Wolverines, Waverly built a seven-point lead midway through the second. Girich and Jordan Sidle kept the Bobcats in the game offensively. Sidle replaced Hathorn as the perimeter shooter for Lansing.
Unfortunately for Lansing, Girich picked up his third foul early in the third quarter. However, the Bobcats rallied with their big man on the bench. Teammate Josh Hunter picked up the scoring and the entire team clamped down on the Wolverines defensively.
Midway through the fourth, the Bobcats retook the lead, 47-46, on a Sidle three-point shot.
With the game slipping away and Girich back down low, the Wolverines had to be resourceful. The Bobcats were dominating the rebound battle at the time.
Instead of battling for boards, Waverly increased their defensive pressure. There is no rebound battle when the opposing team cannot take a shot. Turnovers captured by Jay Pipher and Tomasso led to a five-point Waverly lead.
Judson acknowledged his team’s performance as the game finished. “We really did well in the half-court defensively in the last four or five minutes. We forced them into some really tough shots.”
Girich broke through the pressure to bring the Bobcats back to a 52-52 tie with 1:25 left in the game.
With the game on the line, Waverly continued their defensive intensity and put the ball in the hands of Tomasso. Tomasso scored from the floor and the free throw line to give Waverly the final three-point edge, 55-52.
Tomasso finished the game with 33 points. VanHouten added 13. Girich led Lansing with 18.
Judson was most impressed with his team’s grit on the court. “I am proud of my guys. It was a one-possession game at the last minute of that game. We found a way to win. Good teams find a way to win, even if it’s ugly.”
