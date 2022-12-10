Sayre Elks holds annual Hoop Shoot

The Sayre Elks held its annual Hoop Shoot last month at Waverly High School. The winners — Ace Johnston, Braiden Judson, Brody Lambert, Taylor Aquilio and Ali Hollett — are pictured here with Sayre Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Pat McDonald. Missing from photo is 8-9 year old girls champion Adriana Wayman.

 Photo Provided

Recommended for you

Load comments