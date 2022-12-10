The Sayre Elks held its annual Hoop Shoot last month at Waverly High School. The winners — Ace Johnston, Braiden Judson, Brody Lambert, Taylor Aquilio and Ali Hollett — are pictured here with Sayre Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Pat McDonald. Missing from photo is 8-9 year old girls champion Adriana Wayman.
WAVERLY — The Sayre Elks Lodge No. 1148 held its annual Hoop Shoot last month at Waverly High School.
The event also included a basketball clinic before the Hoop Shoot, which was led by local varsity basketball coaches, including Waverly boys coach Lou Judson, Waverly girls coach Bob Kelly and Athens boys coach Jim Lister as well as several high school players from both Athens and Waverly.
In the boys event, Ace Johnston won the 8-9 year old contest with a total of 12 foul shots made. Branson Myers was second with 11 made and Ryley Morningstar was third with 10.
In the 10-11 bracket, Braiden Judson won his second straight title with 11 shots made. He was followed by Carsen Hunt with 10 made shots and Brycen Fiske with nine.
The 12-13 year old boys contest came down to a five-shot overtime after both Brody Lambert and Griffin Smith both made 16 out of 25 shots in regulation. Lambert would make three of five shots in overtime to take home first place. Smith got the silver and Mitchell Gesford was third with 15.
For the girls, Adriana Wayman won the 8-9 division with 10 made shots. Zavery Holbert finished second and Lilly Benjamin took home third place.
Taylor Aquilio won the 10-11 year old girls bracket with 17 made shots. Azlyn Holbert finished second with 11 makes and Anna Zeller took home third place with six.
The 12-13 year old girls title went to Ali Hollett who made 15 shots. Callee Warner finished in second place with 8 made shots and Kendal Cook finished in third place.
Aquilio and Lambert took home the Most Outstanding Shooter awards.
All local winners will advance to the district competition, which is set for Jan. 28 in Tamaqua.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.