The NTL Softball First-Team All-Stars are Athens’ Caydence Macik; Canton’s Emmi Ward, Keri Wesneski and Molly Ward; CV’s Ruby Sherman; Northeast Bradford’s Emily Susanj and Thailey Franklin; Troy’s Tyra Williams and Kali Ayers; Towanda’s Brea Overpeck and Aleah Johnson; Wyalusing’s London Edwards and Nelly Johns and Laci Norton; NP-Liberty’s MacKenzie Tice; Williamson’s MiKenna Buchanan; and Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge and Lexie Urena. Not all of the players are pictured.
The NTL Second Team All-Stars include Athens’ Jules Pack; Canton’s Taryn Acla; CV’s Maddie Millard and MacKenzie Surine; Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway; NP-Liberty’s Meghan Spohn and Payton Chapell; Troy’s Amber Jones and Caitlyn Knapp; Towanda’s Shaylee Greenland; Sayre’s Meaghan Flynn; Wyalusing’s Rachael Wilson and Wellsboro’s Maddi Bordas, Rylie Boyce and Paige Logsdon. Not all of the players are pictured.
The NTL Softball First-Team All-Stars are Athens’ Caydence Macik; Canton’s Emmi Ward, Keri Wesneski and Molly Ward; CV’s Ruby Sherman; Northeast Bradford’s Emily Susanj and Thailey Franklin; Troy’s Tyra Williams and Kali Ayers; Towanda’s Brea Overpeck and Aleah Johnson; Wyalusing’s London Edwards and Nelly Johns and Laci Norton; NP-Liberty’s MacKenzie Tice; Williamson’s MiKenna Buchanan; and Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge and Lexie Urena. Not all of the players are pictured.
Ryan Sharp/Morning Times
The NTL Second Team All-Stars include Athens’ Jules Pack; Canton’s Taryn Acla; CV’s Maddie Millard and MacKenzie Surine; Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway; NP-Liberty’s Meghan Spohn and Payton Chapell; Troy’s Amber Jones and Caitlyn Knapp; Towanda’s Shaylee Greenland; Sayre’s Meaghan Flynn; Wyalusing’s Rachael Wilson and Wellsboro’s Maddi Bordas, Rylie Boyce and Paige Logsdon. Not all of the players are pictured.
TOWANDA — Players from four different teams in the Northern Tier League were honored with top awards when the league announced its 2022 softball All-Stars.
Canton standout Emmi Ward has been named the league’s Most Valuable Player, while Athens’ Caydence Macik is the Offensive Player of the Year and Wyalusing’s Laci Norton was picked as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Northeast Bradford ace Thailey Franklin is the NTL Pitcher of the Year and the coaches from Cowanesque Valley have been named Staff of the Year after leading the Indians to states.
Macik was outstanding at the plate for the Lady Wildcats as she hit a scorching .578 (37 for 64) with 18 singles, eight doubles, one triple and an incredible. 10 home runs. She scored 37 runs and drove in 24 teammates. The senior also had 13 walks and nine steals.
First Team
Joining the major awards winners on the first team are Canton’s Keri Wesneski and Molly Ward; CV’s Ruby Sherman and Northeast Bradford’s Emily Susanj.
Also on the first team are Troy’s Tyra Williams and Kali Ayers; Towanda’s Brea Overpeck and Aleah Johnson; Wyalusing’s London Edwards and Nelly Johns; NP-Liberty’s MacKenzie Tice; Williamson’s MiKenna Buchanan; and Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge and Lexie Urena.
Second Team
The NTL Second Team All-Stars include Athens’ Jules Pack; Canton’s Taryn Acla; CV’s Maddie Millard and MacKenzie Surine; and Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway.
Also on the second team are NP-Liberty’s Meghan Spohn and Payton Chapell; Troy’s Amber Jones and Caitlyn Knapp; Towanda’s Shaylee Greenland; Sayre’s Meaghan Flynn; Wyalusing’s Rachael Wilson and Wellsboro’s Maddi Bordas, Rylie Boyce and Paige Logsdon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.