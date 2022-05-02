SAYRE — Sayre opened up the annual Border Brawl against the Tioga Tigers, and after falling behind, wound up with a 12-1 win on Saturday morning.
After retiring the side in order to start the game, David Nortrhup helped himself out in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single to give Sayre a 1-0 lead.
Tioga tied it up in the second when Ethan Perry scored on an errant pickoff attempt, and took a 2-1 lead in the third on a similar play.
It was the first time since the season opener against South Williamsport that Sayre trailed.
“When it’s 2-1, I feel like we can put a lot of runs up very quickly. I don’t know why they tense up when they’re playing from behind, (but) they don’t do it very often,” Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “But I was happy with the way that they responded in the third and fourth inning. They hit the ball hard and put up a bunch of runs after that.”
Northrup once again provided his own run support in the third inning with a three-run homer to put Sayre ahead 4-2, and an RBI groundout by Dom Fabbri made it 5-2.
Fabbri’s RBI proved to be valuable.
Tioga loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, and Drew Macumber hit a two-RBI double, but the would-be tying run got caught in a rundown and thrown out at third base, as Sayre preserved a 5-4 lead.
“Errors definitely hurt us. We had a baserunning blunder when the game was close, and that hurt us,” Tioga coach Kevin Evanek said. “It ran us out of the inning, and at that point it was 5-4. I was talking to the guys about that. We have to fix those things.”
Sayre added two more in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Zach Garrity hit a leadoff single and scored on an RBI triple by Brayden Horton, who scored on a passed ball to make the score 7-4.
Casey Staughton led off the top of the fifth with a single for Tioga, but a strikeout and a 6-4-3 double play ended the inning.
A sacrifice fly by Brayden Horton and an RBI single by Luke Horton made it 9-4 in the bottom of the fifth.
Luke Horton tacked on two more runs with a two-RBI double and Northrup picked up his fifth RBI of the day with another double to make it a 12-4 game.
It was an all around good performance for Northrup, who struck out eight batters in six innings of work.
“He’s gotten better each start, so I’m happy with where he’s at,” VanDuzer said. “In the second and third innings, he got behind in some counts and walked a few batters, but he came back and struck out three out of four guys, so that was big.”
