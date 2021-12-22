SPENCER — Spencer-Van Etten’s Lady Panthers led just twice in Tuesday’s nonleague contest against Southern Cayuga. The host Panthers scored the game’s first bucket and in the fourth quarter completed a charge from 12 points down to take a two-point lead.
Unfortunately for the home team, neither lead lasted long and Southern Cayuga held on for a 48-43 win.
Spencer-Van Etten Coach Justin Cole’s assessment was succinct.
“They wanted it more than we did,” Cole said. “They wanted the rebounds. They went and got them, and we didn’t.”
Indeed, the Chiefs out-rebounded the Panthers 14-3 in the fourth quarter with most of those, including Charli Bennett’s six offensive boards, late in the fourth.
Mara Cooper scored the game’s first points, but the Chiefs hit the next seven, led by Bennett’s four. The Chiefs continued to press their advantage and led by six before S-VE’s Hannah Martinez scored at the end of the period to make it a 12-8 game.
Southern Cayuga then scored the first eight points of the second quarter to forge a 20-8 lead.
Paced by Sophia Dutra’s offense and the rebounding efforts of Abby Bunce, Martinez and Dutra, the Panthers began to claw back into the game. A late five-point surge left S-VE down at the half, but just by five points.
The Chiefs proved a resilient bunch. throughout the third quarter.
Every time S-VE cut into Southern Cayuga’s lead, the Chiefs responded. Bennett, who had 15 points on the night and eight in the third quarter, answered with three consecutive Panther baskets, then fed Ellie Brozen for a three to push the Chiefs’ lead to eight, at 34-26. S-VE still trailed by six at the end of the period.
As they had in the second quarter, the Panthers got to work reeling the Chiefs in.
Dutra went on a personal five-point spree that included a steal and a stick-back of an offensive rebound. Her team now down 39-37, Erika Coville found Martinez out in front for a three that put the Panthers up 40-39.
Martinez added a free throw the next time down the floor, but the Chiefs weren’t going to melt under pressure.
“I’m glad they fought back,” said Cole, adding, “but like I said before the game, Southern Cayuga’s a team that likes to hustle. They’re not going to stop.”
Cole noted that in other games of theirs he had seen, they had gotten down and come back to take the lead. He said he cautioned his team that they would do the same on Tuesday.
He was right.
“I thought we had a lapse moment there in the fourth quarter and we kind of let them back in,” said Southern Cayuga Coach Ed Hesler. “We responded to it, got a couple of steals and the ball went in as opposed to not in. It’s magic how much better you feel when the ball goes in.”
Avery Colton tied it at 41-41 and the Chiefs pulled away from there.
Martinez had 17 points, six boards and three steals for S-VE, and Dutra finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists for S-VE (3-2).
For Moravia (2-3), Bennett had 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals.Colton added 11 points and six boards, and Brozen added nine points.
Spencer-Van Etten is off for Christmas break and will visit Newfield at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
