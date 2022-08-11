Athens Little League, Valley get rave reviews after state tournament

Aston Middletown Little League won the 9-11 year old state championship in Athens late last month. Players, coaches and families raved about their experience in the Valley.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments