ATHENS — The Athens Wildcat boys basketball team started quickly against the visiting Troy Trojans on Thursday night.
Troy developed a few runs, including one as time dwindled in the fourth, but Athens did enough to escape with the 57-52 win.
Athens jumped to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter. Xavier Watson ruled under the basket while Lucas Kraft and Korey Miller connected on three-point attempts.
Mason Lister distributed the ball and the Wildcat lead grew to 29-15 in the second quarter.
Foul accumulation became a significant concern for the Wildcats. Lister picked up his third in the second quarter, and the Wildcats had seven team fouls early in the second.
With Lister on the bench, Troy rallied from the free throw line. The Trojans went 9 of 10 from the free throw line to close the gap to 33-28.
With time running out, Troy’s Lance Heasley heaved up the typical desperation shot from just inside half court. Except Heasley made it look easy, hitting nothing but net as the halftime buzzer sounded. Troy trailed 33-31 at halftime.
Athens returned to Watson at the start of the third. The sophomore big man teamed with Kolsen Keathley to rebuild the Athens lead to 43-33.
Troy threatened again in the fourth quarter. Colin Loveland scored seven points from the floor to lead the Trojan charge. However, the Trojans struggled with fouls in the second half. Athens made 12 trips to the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for Troy, Athens struggled a bit at the line.
Troys’ Jack Burbage put his team within one possession, 55-52 with 22 seconds left to play.
Troy’s head coach Bob Woodward explained that his team’s resilience is the product of his players.
“These kids have no quit in them. There is no baloney. They come to work everyday. They care about each other. We are just trying to win each day,” said Woodward.
However, free throws from Lister and Chris Mitchell kept the game out of reach for Troy.
Athens’ head coach Jim Lister expressed relief after the game.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win. It was just your typical Troy-Athens battle,” coach Lister said.
Watson led Athens with 15 points, Miller added nine. Loveland led Troy with 13 points, while Evan Woodward and Jack Burgage added 10 points each.
Troy plays Wellsboro while Athens travels to Northeast Bradford on Saturday.
