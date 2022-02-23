GREENE — The Spencer-Van Etten Girls couldn’t keep up with Greene’s explosive offense in a 62-38 loss in the first round of the Section IV Class C girls basketball tournament on Tuesday night.
Greene jumped out to a 6-0 lead and forced a Panthers timeout with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The Trojans extended their lead to 12-0 and outscored SVEC 17-3 in the first frame of action.
SVEC found some life on offense in the second quarter and scored 14 points. Unfortunately for the Panthers, Greene picked up right where it left off in the first quarter and piled on 18 more points.
Greene led 35-17 at halftime. The closest SVEC came to mounting a comeback came at the 4:15 minute mark of the third quarter as the Trojans lead was cut to 38-27.
“They did shoot really well but when you have wide open shots that’s what happens,” SVEC head coach Justin Cole said. “Defensively we did not bring the energy I wanted tonight. They out worked us, out-rebounded us, and they just flat out wanted it more.”
The Trojans were led by their dynamic trio of Cassie Butler, Payton Yahner, and Olivia Kennedy.
Butler was lights out from beyond the arc, hitting four three pointers and a team-high 18 points for the Trojans.
Yahner pulled all of the strings from the point guard position and was the primary orchestrator for the Trojans. Yahner scored 17 points.
Kennedy utilized her lethal combination of speed and physicality to punish SVEC in transition and scored 16 points for the Trojans.
Hannah Martinez led the Panthers with 16 points including four three pointers.
Cole spoke about how much the seniors — Sophia Dutra, Martinez, Rhiana Lawrence and Sydney Presher — have meant to the program.
“I have coached JV with our seniors so I have had this group of seniors for four years and I am going to miss them so much,” Cole said. “I forget what it’s like to have a basketball team when I’m on it. They’re not just amazing basketball players, but they are amazing human beings and that’s what I’m going to miss most.”
