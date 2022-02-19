Pretty much every high school wrestling team in the country will count on a freshman to step up during the season.
For the Towanda Black Knights the 2021-22 season was an opportunity for eight freshmen to make their mark on the mats.
Towanda had eight freshmen — Jace Gunther, Mason Higley, Aiden Miller, Sawyer Robinson, Rylee Sluyter, Hayden Space, Wyatt Stranger and Riley Vanderpool — break into the starting lineup this year, and the young Black Knights would win 136 matches combined for head coach Bill Sexton.
“These guys have been together for quite a few years, they’ve all worked really hard, they have a lot of experience,” Sexton said. “They traveled around the state at the youth level. They did youth duals all the way out in District 10 in western Pennsylvania when they were in fifth and sixth grade. They went all over the place in junior high last year. In spite of the whole COVID thing they got to wrestle some of the better teams in the eastern and central part of the state because people who had numbers were just putting (matches) together.”
All of that experience gave Sexton confidence in the young group, and it also helped that longtime assistant coach Jeremy Sluyter followed this group up from youth to junior high and eventually to varsity.
“They came in this year and they’ve really grown. They have worked really hard. Coach Sluyter has done an excellent job getting them to this point and he still continues to do an excellent job moving them along, and the other guys who are coaching with us are doing a great job with them,” Sexton said. “Jeremy has been part of the program ever since he came back from East Stroudsburg ... He has gone back and forth. He’s been a varsity assistant, he’s the head of our youth program and he did junior high for the last two years. “
The freshman who has stood out the most for the Knights has been Riley Vanderpool. The 138-pounder is 31-6 on the year with an impressive 21 pins.
“It’s been a pretty good year. I’ve been working hard,” Vanderpool said.
“Riley is having a great year. He is close to setting a freshman record for wins. He’s got 31 right now, he needs 36 to get to that, and I’m sure he’s probably set a freshman record if not even a team record for pins in a season. He’s got 21 pins and he’s done an excellent job on that,” Sexton said of Vanderpool.
“He has wrestled well. He wrestled tough at Windsor and placed there. He wrestled tough out at West Branch and placed there. He took fourth at Windsor and sixth out at West Branch and doing that as a freshman in the lower middle weights is not the easiest thing in the world to do. He’s had some big dual meet wins for us, too,” Sexton added.
Vanderpool believes having guys like Sluyter, Space, Robinson and junior Shane Atwood in the room to push him has really helped this year.
“It’s pretty good because they give you a good practice. It’s just a lot of hard work in here,” said Vanderpool, who will be the third seed at 138 today.
Sluyter, who is 19-11 on the year, will be the second seed in a light field at 126 pounds.
Sluyter, who said his main goal is moving on to districts, said the Knights’ tough schedule has prepared him for the postseason.
“It helps a lot because we’ve wrestled a lot of good teams,” said Sluyter.
“(He has faced an) incredibly tough schedule,” Sexton said of the younger Sluyter. “When we were doing the seeding for West Branch, you get so many points for the caliber of competition you’ve wrestled and I looked at him and I think he had eight losses against guys who were worth quality points.”
Sexton believes the Knights’ difficult road this year will be a positive as the young Towanda wrestlers head to their first varsity postseason.
“It’s incredible. For them to experience those kind of tournaments and now to go to sectionals, I don’t think they are going to be in awe of sectionals,” Sexton said. “To be honest with you, they have been wrestling against a lot of these same kids the last few years at junior high sectionals and they have just completely dominated junior high sectionals the last two years.”
The eight freshmen were part of a dominant junior high team the last couple years, including winning last season’s JH North Section team title with Space, Vanderpool, Higley, Gunther and Miller winning individual titles.
One thing most of the Towanda freshmen noted was the difference in speed and strength at the varsity level.
“The biggest difference is you don’t find many sloppy wrestlers anymore ... their movements are faster, they’re stronger,” Higley said.
“Varsity is a little bit more advanced, a little bit faster and has some stronger guys,” Stranger added.
Stranger, who is the third seed at 106 pounds, believes the Towanda room has helped him improve day in and day out.
“It’s pretty good to wrestle with them because they have good technique and to get that technique to move on, to me, that’s very helpful,” Stranger said of getting to work with his teammates every day. “From the start of the year til now I would say I’ve gotten a lot better.”
For wrestlers like Vanderpool, Robinson, Gunther, Higley and Miller, starting as freshmen is even more impressive as they are facing more upperclassmen than their classmates.
“We’ve got a freshman at 38, a freshman at 45, a freshman at 52, a freshman at 60, a freshman at 72, a freshman at 72, 89 who has actually gone as high as 215 for us. They’re not hanging out at the normal freshman weight classes,” Sexton said. “I mean we have them there, too.”
Sexton has seen plenty of growth from his freshmen grapplers.
“They have just gotten more mature, better. I don’t think they are in awe of who they’re wrestling anymore. They are far more competitive than they were earlier in the year. We were giving up pins where we probably shouldn’t have. It was one of those kind of deer in the headlights things, but we’re not doing that anymore,” he said. “It’s been nice to watch them because they are considerably better than they were at the beginning of the year.”
One person that has helped the freshmen grow has been senior Bryant Green.
“Bryant has been tremendous. I am so happy for Bryant with the way things are turning out for him this year. I am really happy for Bryant with the way he has adapted into that leadership position,” Sexton said.
Green is the top seed at 160 pounds and will look to make some noise in the postseason after years of struggling with injuries.
“(He’s a) kid who has gone through a lot of personal adversity. He got injured three years in a row. He just picked up his 50th win which was a nice milestone for him considering how much of (his career) he had lost. He had a 13-win season, a nine-win season and a no-win season. He came in with 22 and he’s picked up 28 so far this year,” Sexton said. “He’s really good. He’s our only captain this year and he has really risen to that leadership position.”
Gunther and Robinson are thrilled to have Green in the room.
“He’s a very good practice partner. He’s always giving me pointers,” Gunther said.
“He helps you out a lot. He’s a motivator, honestly,” Robinson added.
Miller has been the roaming wrestler for the Knights as he has filled in holes from 172 pounds all the way up to 215 pounds this season. He will be in the 189-pound bracket at sectionals.
“I started out and knew this season was going to be rough for me coming out. I didn’t think I was going to bounce weights like that,” Miller said.
Miller and Higley, who is the fourth seed at 172, both credited the Towanda room — including guys like Green — with helping prepare them for sectionals.
“I mean I think we have some of the best wrestlers in here that are in our area, some even in the state, so to work with these boys every day is awesome,” Higley said.
Higley knows that he has to continue to put in the work to reach the goals he set for himself.
“(This season has) met some of my expectations. I put a lot of goals on myself at the beginning of the year. I just have to keep working hard to try to obtain them,” he said.
For this weekend and the entire postseason, the goals are pretty simple for Higley — survive and advance.
“Goals are try to make it to the finals, place and move to districts and keep on moving,” he said,
The freshmen Knights say their bond is strong, both on and off the mat.
“We have a great bond here. I think senior year it will be something to watch,” Gunther said.
“We’ve got a pretty strong bond. We’ve just been working hard since day one,” Vanderpool added.
Sexton has high hopes for the freshmen wrestlers as they head to their first sectional tournament.
“I expect them to go there and like I said, not be in awe of what’s going on now, wrestle competitively and hopefully we all move on,” Sexton said.
For the Towanda team as a whole, Sexton said they have set some “minimum goals.”
“We want to finish in the top three as a team and we want to send eight guys on to districts. That’s our minimum stuff that we set at the beginning of the year. But in talking honestly with them, we have 12 weight classes covered, and I asked them, I said ‘Guys, look around. Is there any weight class, any of you here who don’t think you have a shot at finishing in the top four?’” Sexton said. “And of course nobody raised their hand, but honestly you get them thinking along those lines and there isn’t. Will we get all 12 of them through, probably not. But I think all of them believe that they can and they should. We have a chance at doing that.”
