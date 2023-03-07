ITHACA — The Waverly relay team rightly steals the show from the NYSPHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships. However, Jerrell Sackett and Ryan Clark had strong individual performances as well.
Sackett entered the weekend as the number one seed in the 50 yard free and the second seed in the 100 yard free.
In the 50 free prelims, Sackett came close to matching his entry time of 20.76 with a 20.79. However, in the finals, he swam a 21.05. While not his best, it was an impressive time and he finished in fourth place.
Sackett’s preliminary heat time bettered his entry time in the 100 free. His time of 44.88 warrants All-American consideration. However, he was unable to match that in the finals, swimming a 45.59. The time earned him a third place finish.
While proud of his preliminary performance, Sackett expressed some frustration with his finals performance.
“I had kind of a rough start, things weren’t looking really that great,” he said.
However, he bounced back to lead off the Wolverine relays with stunning performances. His lead leg in the 200 free relay was a 20.45 split, good enough to meet All American time standards.
Sackett admitted that he needed help to get his mind right for the relays.
“Its definitely a hard switch. It was definitely a hit to the heart and to the brain a little bit. I got surrounded by my team, they helped me cheer up. Then, I brought it back and did much better.”
Sackett finishes his Waverly career as one of the greats in Waverly boys swim history. His coach Josh Mastrantuono highlighted Sackett’s credentials.
“You look at some of our best swimmers ever based on their places at states and school records, he’s up there. It’s hard to deny a state champion and multiple individual place winnings and three school records,” Mastrantuono said.
Ryan Clark was a part of that relay team and had a strong individual showing of his own. Clark qualified for the bonus heat in the 50 free. Both his prelim and finals time lowered his entry time.
For Clark, the state meet went according to plan.
“I was planning on making day two. I was barely able to sneak in there. I got a little bit of a PR and got 21st in the state,” he explained.
