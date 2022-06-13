WAVERLY — Waverly Little League hosted its championship games and Home Run Derby on Saturday.

First up was the B Division Championship Game.

Waverly B2 beat Waverly B3 by a score of 15-4.

Between the two games, four players competed in the Home Run Derby.

Griffin Walter belted 19 total home runs across three 90-second rounds to win the event.

Following the derby, Waverly 3 and Waverly 1 took the field for the A Division Championship Game.

Waverly 3 won the game 6-4 — highlighted by a sixth-inning home run off the bat of Jack Pipher — to capture the league title.

