The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles (0-1) will look to pick up their first win of the year when they host Susquehanna Valley (0-0) on Friday in a big-time matchup against a non-league opponent.
In their first game of the year, SVEC was plagued by turnovers and miscues and will look to clean them up as they take on a tough opponent in the Susquehanna Valley Sabers.
“The quarterback to center exchange is important for our timing,” SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee said. “I think we counted 18-19 bad snaps that threw us off right from the get-go, So that’s how stuff that we got to fix, whether it’s a personnel change or just continuing to get comfortable with that exchange.”
In week one, the Eagles struggled to find much traction running the ball, but had some chunk plays through the air.
They struggled at the point of attack in their week one matchup against Wyalusing, and their offensive line will need to step up in a big way when they play the Sabers in their week two matchup.
“We just got to be more physical up front,” Chaffee said. “I think they were in better shape since they had a game under their belt. We weren’t quite ready for that. So they certainly had that advantage over us. We just got to be more aggressive and we got to know our assignments better.”
SVEC is just one season removed from playing eight-man football versus a full 11-man roster in 2022, so the early season miscues are understandable but will need to fix them quickly if they want to turn the tides in week two.
“We’re learning new blocking schemes and also we’re putting in a new offense,” SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee. “So there’s been a bit of a learning curve for our players trying to learn that stuff and get ready in a short time span, so it was a bit of a struggle.”
Jacik Teribury would find a few of his receivers throughout the game and completed eight passes for 109 yards, but the penalties would halt their progress throughout as they were shut out in Wyalusing by a score of 14-0.
Though the passing game was able to produce yards, tight end Hunter Harmon pointed to the play up front being pivotal in having a better outcome in their upcoming game.
“Our snaps need to be better because we kept on messing them up,” Harmon said. “Our line has to block a little better for our passing game to get off nicer, and our run game for sure needs to improve, we got blown up every single time.”
Parker Robinson three times for 55 yards, Hunter Harmon three times for 13 yards. Caden McFall also grabbed one pass for 41 yards.
Though finding success through the air, it will be imperative for the Eagles to get their running backs touches and find some balance on offense if they hope to pick up their first win of the year.
For their opponent, it will be the Sabers’ first contest of the year, and are coming off a 2021 campaign that saw them finish a respectable 4-4 on the season and are a program that has had sustained success over the past few years.
“They have been a perennial powerhouse team,” Chaffee said. “They are well-coached and they have a lot of good athletes. A few years ago they won State Championships back-to-back and I think they have that goal in sight again, so it’s going to be a tough, non-league matchup for us.”
With a notoriously strong opponent on the horizon, the SVEC Eagles have their eye on showing constant improvement throughout the year and have high expectations for what the 2022 season has in store for them.
“This week we are focused on cleaning up all the things that we did, and we want to continue to progressively get better and take a step forward. There are certainly a lot of things we need to work on,” Chaffee said. “I’ve got high expectations for our season, we knew we were going to have some struggles off the get-go, transitioning from eight to 11. This is just part of the process and we have to look ourselves in the mirror and dig deep down and work harder to get better.”
The SVEC Eagles and Susquehanna Valley Sabers will have a kickoff time of 7 p.m. in Candor as both teams look to capture their first win of the 2022 season.
Athens at Wyalusing
WYALUSING — The Athens Wildcats bounced back from their season-opening loss with a 48-0 win over Cowanesque Valley last week. Now, they are looking to start a winning streak.
Athens will hit the road to take on the rival Wyalusing Rams in a NTL Large School clash tonight at 7 p.m. looking to make it two in a row.
The Wildcats’ offense shook off the sluggish start from Week 1 and exploded last week for over 300 yards of total offense — and that included a running clock and a big lead that suppressed those numbers.
Senior QB Mason Lister led the way, going 11 of 14 through the air for 104 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.
His top target was senior wide receiver Luke Horton, who finished with four catches for 60 yards and two scores. Josh Martin added four receptions for 34 yards and a TD, and Xavier Watson hauled in three passes for 10 yards and one score.
On the ground, senior Caleb Nichols had a big night with 112 yards and two TDs on just seven carries. Kolsen Keathley added 85 yards and a score on three carries.
Wyalusing also bounced back in Week 2 after dropping the season opener. The Rams picked up a 14-0 win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor last Friday night.
Leading the way Alex Hunsinger, who pounded his way for 115 yards on 30 carries in the win.
Quarterback Cade McMicken also had a strong performance as he hit Liam Franklin for a 13-yard score before calling his own number on a 4-yard TD run to give the Rams a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Rams defense did the rest as they held SVEC off the scoreboard to preserve the victory.
Wyalusing will look to get McMicken, Alex and Ayden Hunsinger, Joey Gonsauls and Dylan Johns rolling against Athens tonight.
Tioga at Newark Valley
NEWARK VALLEY — After defeating Section IX Marlboro in their season opener last week, the Tioga Tigers will start their Section IV schedule with a road game against Newark Valley tomorrow afternoon.
Tonight’s game will be the first of the year for the Cardinals.
Newark Valley’s last game of 2021 was a 48-20 loss to Tioga in the Section IV playoffs.
The Tigers also won last year’s regular season matchup 46-15.
Overall, Newark Valley finished the 2021 season with a 7-3 record.
The Cardinals lost a few key contributors to graduation.
One returning threat is senior running back Landon Spoonhower, who ran for 772 yards and seven touchdowns on 98 carries as the Cardinals’ number two back last season.
In last week’s 48-20 win against Marlboro, the Tigers passed the ball a bit more than usual.
Quarterback Caden Bellis threw 14 passes — completing six — for 89 yards.
Karson Sindoni had two catches for 29 yards, Evan Sickler added two receptions for 19 yards, and Valentino Rossi had one catch for 33 yards.
Tioga also maintained its classic rushing attack, running the ball 30 times for 258 yards and seven touchdowns.
Leading the way was Drew Macumber with nine carries for 95 yards and three touchdowns.
Ousmane Duncanson, Levi Bellis, Sickler and Sindoni all added scores on the ground.
The Tioga defense also performed well in the season opener, allowing only 212 total yards.
Marlboro ran the ball 20 times for only 34 yards. The Dukes were a bit more successful in the passing game with three touchdowns, but were held to 178 yards through the air.
Kickoff of tomorrow’s game is set for 1:30 p.m. in Newark Valley.
Waverly at Owego
The Waverly Wolverines kicked off their 2022 season with a 31-13 win over Section IX Chester last Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
Waverly’s offense has been getting a lot of the press in recent years, but it was the Wolverine defense that stood out in last week’s victory.
Led by senior middle linebacker Ty Beeman, who had 13 tackles and two sacks, the Waverly defense sent Chester back on the bus with plenty of bumps and bruises.
The Wolverines were flying around the field on defense and gang tackling was the norm as there were always several Waverly helmets greeting the Chester ball carriers.
Defense also turned into offense several times as short fields helped the Wolverines put up 31 points on the night.
While the defense was the star of the show last week, the Wolverines offense will look to get rolling against Owego tonight.
Junior QB Joey Tomasso had a relatively off night for him a week ago as he completed 9 of 20 passes for 111 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
He will look to cut down on the turnovers and get back on track tonight. When he looks to the air he will target Jay Pipher (6 catches for 77 yards and one TD last week) and Isaiah Bretz (18-yard TD catch).
On the ground, look for Waverly to hand the ball off to Gage Tedesco quite a bit. He carried the ball eight times for 72 yards last week, an impressive nine yards a carry.
Pipher (56 yards, 1 TD), Braeden Hills (49 yards, 1 TD), Payton Fravel (37 yards) and Kaleb Bechy (28 yards) could also see some touches on the ground tonight.
Kicker Ryan Clark also had a big game last week, nailing a 29-yard field goal and several extra points while also pinning Chester back deep in their own territory with outstanding kickoffs.
Owego enters this week’s game at 0-1 after falling to Burke Catholic last Friday.
Kickoff tonight is set for 7 p.m. at Owego Free Academy.
