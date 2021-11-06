TROY — A few short weeks ago, Sayre and Troy hooked up in Sayre and the host Redskins scored late for a 22-21 homecoming win.
As improbable as that seemed at the time — Troy was flying and Sayre was entering a rough stretch — a look at a few key stats from that game leaves us with more of a conundrum.
How does a team that gave the ball away four times and outgained its opponent by a slim 285-238 margin still get the win?
There’s also the question of how Sayre held Troy to 83 fewer rushing yards than the Trojans’ average?
Obviously, those two things are related.
Troy has just 268 passing yards. Any team that can stuff the run against a one-dimensional Troy team will usually get the win.
Sayre knows the formula. And if the Redskins can avoid the turnovers they had the first time it all comes down to one thing: execution, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Troy has relied heavily on a two-headed running monster in Damien Landon and Clayton Smith. That pair has 1,825 yards and 14 TDs, but Smith is out. That leaves Landon to lead the Trojans’ ground assault. He has 982 yards and six TDs on 192 runs. Gavin Cohick and Charles Oldroyd have filled in for Smith, but the pair has 241 yards and four TDs on a combined 33 carries.
Of the remaining backs, quarterback Justice Chimics is the only one with 25 or more runs with 379 yards and six TDs on 64 carries. Chimics has 18 completions on 39 attempts as a passer for 198 yards and two scores with three interceptions.
Cohick is Troy’s leading recdeiver with six receptions for 106 yards and two TDs. Jeff Roy has four catches for 32 yards and Jayden Renzo has four grabs for 32 yards and a score.
Troy has 2,534 rushing yards and a total of 239 yards through the air
Sayre used a balanced approach in beating Troy, throwing for 159 yards and running for 126 yards.
Quarterback Brayden Horton is a two-way threat. He hit 14 of 19 passes against the Trojans but added two picks to two TDs. On the season, he has connected on 107 of 179 attempts for 1,352 yards with 12 TDs and 11 interceptions. Brayden also has a team-high 584 yards and 11 TDs on 90 carries.
Luke Horton has team highs in receptions with 29, yards with 413 and TDs with five. Jackson Hubbard has 392 yards and three TDs on 23 receptions and Josh Arnold has 27 receptions for 270 yards and two TDs. Next on the list are Dom Fabbri with nine catches for 70 yards and two TDs and Glenn Romberger with three catches for 69 yards.
Dave Northrup is the Redskins’ lead back with 481 yards and eight TDs on 94 carries, Zack Garrity has 249 yards on 42 carries for a team that has 1,563 yards in the ground and a total of 1,352 in the passing game.
Leading the defense for Sayre are Northrup, Garrity, Kaden Bennet, Cayden Firestine and Romberger, all of whom will be key.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.